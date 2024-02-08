Ireland

Pedestrian (70) killed following crash involving jeep in Ballinteer, Dublin

Gardaí said the incident happened before 7am on Thursday morning

Ballinteer Avenue was closed for a time but has since reopened to traffic. Stock photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thu Feb 8 2024 - 22:32

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic crash involving a jeep and a pedestrian in Ballinteer, Dublin on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 7am on Ballinteer Avenue.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to St James’s Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.

Ballinteer Avenue was closed for a time but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage including dash-cam and were travelling in the Ballinteer Avenue area between 6:40am and 7am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Blackrock on 01 6665200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

