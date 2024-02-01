Thursday’s top stories: MPs vote today on UK-DUP deal; Revenue may investigate RTÉ exit payments amid staff ‘outrage’ at severance deals

Page One Photo: Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (right) and DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson during a joint press conference at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The British measures which secured the Democratic Unionist Party’s return to powersharing are expected to become law today, paving the way for the imminent restoration of North Ireland’s political institutions.

MPs will vote on two pieces of legislation following a debate in the House of Commons, but this is a formality as it has the support of both the British government and its official opposition.

The outgoing speaker of the North’s Assembly, Alex Maskey, wrote to MLAs on Wednesday to inform them preparations were being made to enable a sitting to take place at short notice.

