Fabien Galthié: ‘We have been preparing this match for two months’

Fabien Galthié clearly subscribes to the Andy Farrell theory that if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, in fact if not more so. While the French head coach has made five changes to the side that suffered equal heartbreak on that epic, fateful, quarter-final weekend in October, three of those were enforced.

In general, Galthié's selection seems relatively cautious, with the immediate objective of beating Ireland en route to a tilt at another Grand Slam rather than talk of four-year cycles. So it is that Paul Gabrillagues and Paul Willemse have been recalled to form a new, more physical secondrow pairing, while the Bordeaux-Bègles centre Yoram Moefana starts on the wing in place of Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Maxime Lucu has been promoted at scrumhalf in place of the Olympics-bound Antoine Dupont, while similarly, Francois Cros comes into the backrow in place of his injured Toulouse team-mate Anthony Jelonch. With the two Toulouse locks Thibaut Flament (foot) and Emmanuel Meafou (knee) also injured, and Cameron Woki out of form and demoted to the bench, Gabrillagues is recalled after an absence of over four years while Willemse is back after missing out on France’s home World Cup through injury.

Retaining a seemingly weary and out-of-form Gael Fickou outside Jonathan Danty, and continuing to overlook the brilliant Under-20 captain Émilien Gailleton (last season’s Top 14 try scorer) provides another source of criticism for an increasingly unpopular head coach.

Similarly, after the departure of assistant coaches Laurent Labit (backs coach) and Karim Ghezal (assistant forwards coach), the choice of Patrick Arlettaz and Laurent Sempéré as their replacements lacked wow factor.

In all of this, it is a further measure of Galthié regarding the Six Nations as a continuation from the World Cup rather than the beginning of a new dawn or cycle, that 17 of his matchday 23 are 30 or over.

“First of all, it is the best French players who will wear the jersey on Friday evening,” said Galthié. “They are also players who have known the French team for four years, with 90 per cent victories over the last two years. In my opinion, there is no reason for there to be a rotation in relation to age. These people are the best at their job. They therefore represent the maximum strength for the selection, in this match.

“We can’t know: the selection is precarious. What’s more, on a four-year journey. Many obstacles will be in our way: injuries, declines in form... But we think that we can bring 90 per cent of these players in 2027.”

In winning the World Cup, South Africa had an average age of almost 31.

Explaining the selection of Moefana, Galthié said: “On Friday evening, Ireland will offer us two hundred tackles, two hundred rucks. That’s as many phases without possession. The intensity fought, the emotional intensity, all of that will therefore be decisive.

“It seems to us that today we have opted for the right balance. We have been preparing this match for two months with the staff. We are going to play the second nation in the world, which remains on 17 victories in 18 matches. But the obstacle is part of the path and we appreciate this context. We are here for that. We are solid.”

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse); Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Bègles), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles); Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Bègles); Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle); Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais), Paul Willemse (Montpellier); Francois Cros (Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle, capt).

Replacements: Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Cameron Woki (Racing 92), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Bègles).