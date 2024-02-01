EU leaders set for showdown with Hungary’s Orban in push to unblock Ukraine aid

EU leaders are seeking to persuade Hungary’s Viktor Orban to drop his veto on financial aid for Ukraine. Photograph: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit in Brussels on Thursday as they seek to persuade Hungary’s Viktor Orban to drop his veto on much-needed financial aid for Ukraine.

Failure would deal Kyiv a severe blow and fuel doubts about the commitment of its allies, particularly with US assistance stalled in Congress.

The EU has offered Budapest a new mechanism for monitoring the bloc’s €50 billion aid package for Ukraine. But several countries have ruled out an annual veto that the Hungarian prime minister has demanded to add to that review tool for disbursements.

Mr Orban has angered his EU counterparts by stonewalling a pillar of Europe’s security strategy aimed at containing Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Hungary, whose access to significant EU funding has been blocked over rule-of-law concerns, is also complicating efforts to provide military support to Kyiv just as the EU is well short of its pledge to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition by March.

Ukraine is running short of weapons as Russia’s invasion heads into a third year. Reports from the front lines suggest Ukraine is struggling to hold Russian forces back, while an ugly dispute has broken out between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and his commander-in-chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi – heightening the sense of crisis in Kyiv.

If member states cannot salvage a deal with Hungary, it could also trigger a strong push to punish Mr Orban for his intransigence.

One option under discussion would be suspending Hungary’s voting rights by taking the drastic step of invoking Article 7 of the EU treaties, although some countries are uneasy about taking such a confrontational step, according some sources.

Adding to the tense atmosphere inside the EU’s summit are protests by farmers, who are expected to stage a demonstration nearby to protest the bloc’s green policies and trade liberalisation measures. Some of protests, which have spread across Europe over the past months, have been supported by organizations with ties to Mr Orban.

EU diplomats spent the past few days trying to address Hungary’s demands on the aid package and ensure a smooth summit meeting. But there are no signs of progress yet.

The EU offered to hold an annual debate at the leaders’ level on the implementation of the reform package “with a view to providing guidance on the EU approach towards the situation stemming from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” according to the draft summit conclusions.

Hungary, however, reiterated to EU envoys on Wednesday that it wants an annual vote requiring unanimous support to release the funding, which would give it veto power over the transfers, an EU diplomat said. Other member states oppose this option because it would jeopardise their efforts to provide stable and predictable funding to the Ukrainian government.

Budapest also wants to cap the maximum amount of loans per year for Kyiv to €9 billion, while non-refundable grants should not exceed €5 billion annually, according to a proposal Hungary shared with EU nations.

“There are creative ways in the commission and also around the table how to get to a compromise so that everybody would be on board,” Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas told reporters Wednesday evening. “I’m optimistic. He’s not saying no, but he’s negotiating.”

Several senior EU diplomats believe that Mr Orban is trying to use his leverage to blackmail the rest of the bloc and force it to unblock some of the €20 billion in EU funding held up over concerns related to the rule of law and the protection of fundamental freedoms. Hungary also wants to extend the deadline for separate EU Covid recovery funds by two years.

While EU leaders insist their primary aim is a unanimous deal on Ukraine aid as part of the bloc’s broader review of its long-term budget, officials are also preparing for a Plan B.

The options to circumvent Mr Orban’s veto would be more complex and limited but the goal would be to provide Ukraine the badly needed financing by February 24th, the two-year mark of Russia’s invasion, an EU official said.

In that case, the EU would prolong an existing facility for the rest of this year, although the technical details would be worked out after the summit, a senior EU diplomat said. – Bloomberg