‘It’s filled with drinkers, not shoppers’: tensions flare over Malahide street pedestrianisation plan

Tensions are running high in Malahide as many residents and retailers on New Street are vociferously opposed to county councillors’ approval this week of full pedestrianisation of the street in the centre of the north Dublin coastal town.

The street – which is perpendicular to Main Street – was pedestrianised during the Covid-19 pandemic and although it was reopened to one-way traffic for a few months, it has remained a pedestrian-only street. Fingal County Council’s proposal for new upgraded surfaces with outdoor dining areas, street furniture and cycle stands was passed by 22 votes to nine with five abstentions earlier this week.

Trish Murtagh, the owner of Mischief children’s boutique on New Street, said that since the street was pedestrianised, there has been a decline in families and older people coming into the street.

“This is supposed to be an active travel project but we have seen people actively travelling away from New Street and away from the village itself,” said Murtagh.

'The idea was that it would be bustling with people walking and cycling and staying longer but the reality is the opposite,' said Trish Murtagh, owner of Mischief children’s boutique on New Street. Photograph: Evan Treacy

Murtagh is particularly aggrieved at the comments made by council architect Fionnuala May on how small towns are moving away from being mainly retail-based to character being retained in a new form. May said that the model of a small town having a butcher, a baker and other retailers that everyone used all the time was “gone”.

“These comments were very hurtful to retailers who have contributed to the village and created employment here,” said Murtagh.

Like many others, she pointed out that traffic problems have become worse as cars and double-decker buses have to circulate the village centre now rather than travel down New Street as before. She berated the lack of parking and drop-off points for older shoppers and those attending the dentist and health centre on New Street.

“The idea was that it would be bustling with people walking and cycling and staying longer but the reality is the opposite; it’s empty most of the time and filled with drinkers, not shoppers, on summer days,” said Murtagh.

Residents say traffic problems have become worse as cars have to circulate the village centre rather than travel down New Street as before. Photograph: Evan Treacy

Majella Dunne, who lives on New Street, said that although she wasn’t opposed to pedestrianisation of the street in the summer months, she believed it was not necessary the whole year round.

She remains strongly opposed to it being turned into a “party street” in the summer months, particularly when there are concerts in nearby Malahide Castle grounds.

“Myself and some other residents ended up in the licensing court [where judges arbitrate on abuse of laws around drinking outside bars] to stop the on-street drinking. The gardaí had to close off the street after some concerts, people were so intoxicated,” said Dunne.

A sign in a residential window on New Street displaying their opinion on the matter. Photograph: Evan Treacy

Many retailers and residents said that the three pubs now dominate the mood of the street.

“Shops are leaving the street as more pubs and coffee shops come into the street,” said one retailer.

A former clothes shop is now an ice-cream parlour, a garden centre is a pizza restaurant and a coffee shop occupies a former hairdresser’s salon.

Frank Donnellan, who owns Malahide Antiques on New Street, said he felt “bullied” into these new public realm plans.

“One of the councillors suggested I put up stands on the street to encourage more involvement but what I sell isn’t suitable for street stalls. He then asked if I had anything at home in the garage I could put out on the street or if I could sell coffee too,” said Donnellan.

A computer-generated image of Fingal County Council's future plans for the pedestrianisation of New Street in Malahide. Photograph: Roisin White

However, not everyone is opposed to the plans to make the pedestrianised street in this architectural heritage area more attractive to visitors and locals alike.

One man, who grew up nearby and now lives in Northern Ireland, said that he came to Malahide on the day The Irish Times visited specifically because there was a pedestrianised street to have coffee on.

“We were happy to park a little bit away and walk on the street. The street needs a bit of a facelift but if it’s done properly, it will be great for Malahide,” he said.

Alanna Campbell, who works in A Dó cafe on New Street, said the traffic-free street and outdoor seating has “created more of a community feel” to the street.

“It’s lovely. I live about 10 minutes away and I love working here. It brings people together and there are sometimes buskers towards the top of the street,” said Campbell.

Alanna Campbell said the traffic-free street and outdoor seating has 'created more of a community feel' to the street. Photograph: Evan Treacy

The steady stream of secondary school students passing through the street from Malahide Community College to the green next to Malahide marina, also seemed pleased to be walking through a traffic-free street during their lunch break.

“I like it. It’s really nice. Before, there was just traffic everywhere. Now, you can meet people and go somewhere from here,” said Leila Povilaityte.