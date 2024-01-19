Friday’s Top Stories: Explosion at homeless shelter under investigation; workers vow to continue industrial action in North

Public sector workers take part in a rally at Belfast City Hall, as an estimated 150,000 workers protest over pay across Northern Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Army bomb disposal technicians carry out controlled explosion at scene after man killed at Dublin homeless hostel

Army bomb disposal technicians carried out a controlled explosion following the initial blast at the homeless shelter in Dublin city centre where one man died, the Defence Forces have confirmed.

The first explosion occurred at a room at the Depaul Supported Temporary Accommodation centre on Little Britain Street at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

It is understood the man who was killed is an eastern European man, aged in his 30s, who was a client of the centre.

Uvalde school shooting victims ‘deserved better’ from police, review finds: Police failed in their response to the 2022 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers, the US Justice Department concluded on Thursday, saying that the victims “deserved better.” The report faulted law enforcement officers for waiting more than an hour to breach the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman was holed up with 33 students and three teachers, despite calls for help from the children.

President Michael D Higgins with Chinese premier Li Qiang at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin, during Qiang's two-day visit to Ireland. Photograph: Maxwells/PA Wire

Beijing Letter: Ireland increasingly seen by China as a bridge to the EU – China hopes that Ireland, as one of the most open economies in Europe, will be a voice within the EU against protectionism, writes Denis Staunton. A report in the Global Times went further, identifying Ireland’s neutrality as a factor in its relationship with China.

US home appliances group snaps up HealthBeacon for €6.9m in rescue deal: Hamilton Beach Brands, a US seller of home appliances from air fryers to clothes irons, is set to buy Irish medical technology company HealthBeacon for €6.9 million in a rescue deal that will see senior creditors made whole and unsecured creditors recover more than had been expected.

Gary Lineker’s moderate views somehow seen by the right as subversive: Pile-on weeks like this are becoming more frequent for Gary Lineker, host of the BBC’s flagship football programme, Match of the Day. He has again faced calls to be removed from the field of play... But just how he has become a lightning rod for the right is a cultural phenomenon, as Lineker’s views are far from chum in the water and no more than commonly held and moderate. Even through the most partisan prism he is no malcontent firebrand, writes Johnny Watterson

Radio review: Sean Moncrieff brings a tad too much gusto to the Gaza question – While Moncrieff, rarely deals directly with news matters – unless reporting on them himself from the likes of Ukraine and Somalia – he still tackles contentious issues in an off-kilter manner, writes Mick Heaney.

Unexpected item in the naming area: why Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s plans stalled Listen | 25:16

