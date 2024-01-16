Stardust inquests: Two siblings died from noxious fumes and heat, court hears

A woman places a rose at the memorial to the 48 victims at the site of the Stardust fire in Artane. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Two siblings perished in the 1981 Stardust fire as a result of noxious fumes and heat, while their older brother got clear of the fire but died of toxic smoke inhalation, Dublin coroner’s court has heard.

Causes of death were provided on Tuesday for 12 of the 48 who perished as a result of the inferno that engulfed the Artane nightclub in the early hours of February 14th, 1981, bringing to 38 the number of those in respect of whom forensic pathology evidence has been heard at their fresh inquests.

Under way since April, the inquests are expected to conclude next month.

Marcella (16) and George (18) McDermott were both found to have died as a result of “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes, and heat”, their older brother William (22) died as a result of “inhalation of fire fumes”.

Details of how the Raheny siblings’ remains were identified were also heard. George was identified through his clothing by his sister Breda Mulvaney and Marcella through her dental records.

William sustained only superficial burns but was found to have the highest levels of carbon monoxide of all those killed, with a carboxyhaemoglobin level of 61 per cent – sufficient to cause death. He was brought initially to the Mater hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3.30am on the 14th. It was “very likely” he got clear of the fire but succumbed to the noxious fumes. He was identified by his uncle William McDermott.

Forensic pathology evidence was also provided for three victims from Northern Ireland – Robert Hillick (20) and James Millar (20), both from Twinbrook in Belfast, and Susie Morgan (19) from Carnhill in Derry. They died due to “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes, and heat”.

Robert was identified by his brother, William, on February 16th, 1981, through his watch, and his dental records. James was identified on February 14th at 1.10pm by his friend, Michael Mulholland, also from Twinbrook, and with whom he shared a house in Ballybough, Dublin, through his watch, a ring and photograph of a tattoo of an eagle.

Susie was identified by her brother Paul, and Sr Matthew for whom Susie worked in Nazareth House nursing home on the Malahide Road, at 4.10pm on the 15th through fragments of her clothing.

Michael Griffiths (18), Kilmore, died as a result of “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes, and heat”. He was identified by his father, Michael, at 4pm on February 14th at Store Street mortuary, through his digital watch, two rings and a chain with the inscription “Mick”.

Paula Lewis (19), Coolock, died due to “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes, and heat”. Her uncle, Det Garda John Hartigan, identified the jewellery and clothing shown to him at 1pm on February 15th, 1981, in Store Street, as those “worn by my niece”.

Eamonn Loughman (18), Beaumont, was one of five who remained unidentified for 26 years. His remains were exhumed in St Fintan’s cemetery in February 2007 and through examination of mitochondrionial DNA, which is inherited through the maternal line, and using swabs from his mother, he was identified.

He had the second-highest level of carbon monoxide with a carboxyhemoglobin level of 59 per cent, indicating he “breathed in significant levels of toxic substances”. His cause of death was “inhalation of fire fumes”.

Donna Mahon (17), Edenmore, died as a result of rapid inhalation of fire fumes, and heat. She was identified by her sister Theresa Fitzpatrick at 8.30pm on February 15th, 1981 in Store Street, by the silver bracelet with a Celtic design that she had given to Donna.

Teresa McDonnell (16), Coolock, died as a result of rapid inhalation of fire fumes, and heat. She was identified by her father, George, at 10.15am on February 15th at Store Street mortuary who recognised an eternity ring and fragments of clothes as those of his daughter.

Gerard McGrath (21), Coolock, died due to “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes, and heat”. He was identified by his dental records. Very little is known of where he was when the fire was first seen in the nightclub as the friend he was there with, Kathleen Muldoon (19), from Kells, Co Meath, also perished.

The inquests continue.