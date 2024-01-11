‘Irish is alive, it has personality, and a bit of devilment in it’

Kayleigh Trappe, Gráinne Seoige, and Aindriú de Paor have been named as ambassadors for Seachtain na Gaeilge 2024. Photograph: Robbie Reynolds Photography

“Don’t be too worried about being 100 per cent perfect, use what Irish you have, give it a go and throw yourself into it.”

That is the advice of Seachtain na Gaeilge ambassador Aindriú de Paor for anyone considering using their Irish language skills, particularly those who may not be accustomed to doing so.

The RTÉ 2FM radio presenter is one of three figures who have been announced as ambassadors of this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge, Ireland’s annual festival celebrating the Irish language.

TV personality Gráinne Seoige and comedian and TikTok star Kayleigh Trappe will promote the language along with de Paor over the course of the two-week Energia-sponsored festival, which runs from March 1st-17th.

READ MORE

First held by Conradh na Gaeilge in 1902, Seachtain na Gaeilge has evolved into an international festival with Irish language-related events held all over the world.

Seoige said she was hoping Seachtain na Gaeilge would inspire people to speak the language, no matter “how little they may have”.

“I’ve been aware of Seachtain na Gaeilge for many years. I see the amazing work it does at a time when everyone is feeling their Irishness,” Seoige said.

“It brings the language into the conversation. We are very aware of Irish music and dancing, but I think sometimes people aren’t as aware how central and integral the language is to our culture.

“Anything that brings that to the forefront is a great idea. I am really thrilled to have been asked.”

And for anyone who may be apprehensive about taking the leap and using Irish?

“Be brave! I think everybody appreciates effort – I moved to a new country myself and learned a new language and when I tried people were so touched that I was making an effort – whether it was right or wrong,” Seoige said.

“A big part of what Seachtain na Gaeilge does is that it helps people to reframe their view of the language in a really fresh and new way, and I think that is very important.”

Kayleigh Trappe, who is a former primary schoolteacher, and who has amassed millions of views on TikTok for her lip sync performances said she hoped Seachtain na Gaeilge would encourage people to use Irish.

“I think it is very important to spread the word. I’m involved with Seachtain na Gaeilge because I want to show that you can use the language in a fun way,” Trappe said.

De Paor explained how the language has featured in his career development to-date: “To put it simply, I wouldn’t be where I am without Irish.

“It opened so many doors for me. My career in broadcasting started in Irish.

“None of my family had it. My way into it was that I went to a Gaelscoil and a Gaelcholáiste.”

De Paor, who has worked with RTÉ 2FM, RTÉ Sport and Spórt TG4, said his goal as ambassador is to show that the language is “bigger than just a subject”.

“I think Seachtain na Gaeilge is really important as it shows that Irish is more than just another subject in the classroom. Irish is alive, it has personality and a bit of devilment in it,” he said.

De Paor said Irish also offers many career opportunities for those who would like to work with the language.

“Speaking from a media standpoint you have so many opportunities on radio and TV especially. You have TG4, Raidió na Gaeltachta and throughout RTÉ. I think it does open doors and it’s always good to have another language. It’s the old adage, if you have two it’s easier to get a third and a fourth,” de Paor said.

[ ‘I tell my pupils, why are we speaking my language, why don’t you speak your own?’ ]

“Don’t be too worried about being 100 per cent perfect, use what Irish you have, give it a go and throw yourself into it.

“The hardest thing to put aside is the idea that you have to be 100 per cent correct – I’m never 100 per cent correct.

“Grammar is difficult but it is a form of communication. If I can understand what you are trying to say, and if you can understand what I’m trying to say, then game-ball, we’re flying it.”

Speaking in advance of the Seachtain na Gaeilge launch at the Mansion House on Thursday, Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste said Seachtain na Gaeilge plays an important role in the promotion of Irish.

“It happens in the run-in to St Patrick’s Day when our Irish identity is to the fore right across the world and it’s really important that our language is represented as part of our cultural heritage,” he said.

As part of the two-week festival, Mr de Róiste said for the first time in its history Dublin City Council will hold a meeting fully in Irish to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge.

[ Manchán Magan was one of the people who helped me appreciate my mongrel Irish ]

“For the first time ever, Dublin City Council is going to hold its monthly meeting go huile agus go hiomlán as Gaeilge (fully in Irish). We will have translations available for English speakers, but the agenda and all our debates will be in Irish,” Mr de Róiste said.

“I got the support of the council for that before Christmas and it is an initiative that I think is worthwhile and it shows that if Dublin can do it, there’s no reason the rest of the country can’t do it either.”

The festival team has put together a list of 50 ways people can prepare for Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia 2024 over the next 50 days. These and other festival resources can be found at snag.ie and events can be registered at peig.ie.