Two children and 12 adult migrants discovered on lorry at Rosslare Harbour

Gardaí took over part of the terminal building in Rosslare to meet the 14 individuals on arrival and a number of units from the National Ambulance Service were on hand to administer medical attention as required.

A total of 14 migrants were discovered hidden within a refrigerated trailer on board a lorry arriving at Rosslare Europort from France.

Emergency services attended the terminal building at the port in the early hours of Monday.

The group, consisting of 12 adults and two children, were hidden within the trailer and are reported to be of Middle Eastern origin.

They were uncovered after one of the people inside the trailer rang the UK police to inform them they were inside the container on board the ferry.

READ MORE

Gardaí took over part of the terminal building in Rosslare to meet the 14 individuals on arrival and a number of units from the National Ambulance Service were on hand to administer medical attention as required.

[ Fire breaks out in Donegal building used to house asylum seekers ]

[ Ballinrobe hotel will house families instead of single male asylum seekers, department confirms ]

All on board the refrigerated trailer were understood to be in good health and once they were fully checked they were brought by gardaí to Citywest in Dublin to the processing centre.

A Garda source confirmed that those on board the trailer were primarily Kurdish nationals, and, following medical examinations, they were brought to the nearest processing centre.

“There’s very little involvement locally,” the source said. “We just bring them on to the nearest processing centre, which I believe is Citywest in Dublin. From there, the initial processing of their details and documents will be carried out before they are taken to an accommodation centre, and a decision will be made around whether they apply for political asylum.”

Local County Councillor and Operations Resource manager with the National Ambulance Service Ger Carthy said that it was fortunate that this latest incident hadn’t resulted in tragedy.