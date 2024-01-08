Ballinrobe hotel will house families instead of single male asylum seekers, department confirms

A crowd of between 50 and 100 people gathered outside the former JJ Gannon’s Hotel in the centre of the town on Friday night to protest

A hotel in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo which was originally earmarked for male asylum seekers will now house families and children instead, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth has said.

A crowd of between 50 and 100 people gathered outside the former JJ Gannon’s Hotel in the centre of the town on Friday night to protest at plans to locate the asylum seekers there from Monday.

News of the imminent arrival of the asylum seekers was released by Fine Gael Cllr Michael Burke on his Facebook page on Wednesday. He had received a briefing document from the Department stating that the asylum seekers would be housed for up to a year in the town.

The protests carried on over the weekend despite the Department stating on Saturday that the plans were not going ahead.

In a statement on Monday the department said plans to use JJ Gannon’s Hotel will go ahead, but but will instead take in families and children.

It admitted there was an “acute shortage of accommodation for families and children” and reiterated that it had provided a full briefing document with details issued to local TDs, councillors and senators on January 4th (last Thursday).

The statement continued: “Emergency centres such as this one in Ballinrobe have been opened in all parts of the country. There have been over 190 accommodation locations utilised since January 2022 across 26 counties.

“These options must be considered to prevent homelessness for people arriving seeking international protection.

“The situation in relation to accommodation for International Protection applicants remains extremely challenging, and the Department does not have enough accommodation to offer to many newly arrived IP applicants at present.”