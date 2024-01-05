Friday’s Top Stories: Oscar Pistorius released from jail, Dublin industrial site set for thousands of homes

Oscar Pistorius released from jail on parole, 11 years after murdering girlfriend
South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius has been released on parole and is now at home, South Africa’s correctional services department said on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Pistorius – dubbed “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs – shot the 29-year-old model dead through a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013, in a crime that shocked a nation long inured to violence against women.
He has repeatedly said he mistook Ms Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired four shots into the bathroom at his Pretoria home, and he made multiple appeals against his conviction on that basis.
Top News Stories
- Dublin industrial site to be redeveloped for thousands of homes 3km from city centre: Plans for the redevelopment of the largest industrial land bank in Dublin since the Dublin docklands, facilitating the construction of thousands of homes serviced by rail and Luas lines, will be completed this year.
- Frontline gardaí to be equipped with overdose reversal drug as part of pilot project: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has signed off on plans to equip frontline gardaí with Naloxone, a life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of heroin overdoses.
- Stephen Donnelly: ‘Things are getting better, but we have a long way to go’: “I think as a nation we did well. It doesn’t mean we got everything right”. So says Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in advance of the establishment of a long-delayed inquiry into Covid-19 which is due to start this year.
- Defence officials recommended scrapping LÉ Eithne to avoid repeat of ‘LÉ Aisling situation’ involving warlord: Defence officials advised that the former flagship of the Naval Service be scrapped amid fears of a repeat of the “LÉ Aisling situation”, when an ex-Naval Service ship ended up in the hands of a Libyan warlord.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Israel-Hamas war: Israeli defence minister spells out vision for next steps in Gaza: Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has said Israeli forces would shift to a scaled-down “new combat approach” in northern Gaza in the next phase of the conflict.
The Big Read
- First Look: Board, the Dublin pub with no booze that’s full almost every night: Pubs that don’t sell alcohol aren’t completely new to Ireland, but Board, a new opening in Dublin 8, has a new twist on the concept that is seeing its reservations book fill up rapidly. The newcomer is offering a sizeable range of non-alcoholic beers, bottle and draught, and a kombucha on draught too, in addition to interesting wine and cocktail lists. But it’s not just the drinks that are the draw – there is a huge selection of board games that can be used free of charge, and customers are loving it.
The best from Opinion
- Gerard Howlin: The young are caught in a grotesquely unfair trap
- Diarmaid Ferriter: Does Jeffrey Donaldson have the political imagination to end the Stormont stalemate?
- Justine McCarthy: Keeping Enoch Burke locked in a cell, wallowing in his martyrdom, serves no one
Today's Business
- SMEs: ‘It’s so easy for the hidden price increases just to hit you from nowhere’: Business owners have spent the past three years navigating the far-reaching impacts of the pandemic, only to immediately turn into the headwinds of spiralling cost inflation. It has been far from plain sailing.
Top Sports news
- Owen Doyle: We’ve seen the type of clearout on Jack O’Donoghue before - Ralston should have seen red: When Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue was carried off on a stretcher in Galway, Dan Leavy suddenly came to mind.
Martyn Turner
Culture and Life & Style Highlights
- First Dates Ireland: all’s well until a body slam of a put-down is delivered at dinner: First Dates Ireland (RTÉ2, Thursday, 9.35pm) had its first wedding last year – proof that in a world gone mad, there is still room for the ancient ritual of meeting your romantic partner on a TV matchmaking show.
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters