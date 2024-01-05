IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s Top Stories: Oscar Pistorius released from jail, Dublin industrial site set for thousands of homes

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including frontline gardaí to be equipped with overdose reversal drug as part of pilot project

Page one photo: Páidí O'Rourke waits for the Mummers parade to get under way in the Co Leitrim village of Drumsna. The mummers season will end tomorrow with another parade in Manorhamilton. Photograph: Brian Farrell

Fri Jan 5 2024 - 07:41

Oscar Pistorius released from jail on parole, 11 years after murdering girlfriend

South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius has been released on parole and is now at home, South Africa’s correctional services department said on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius – dubbed “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs – shot the 29-year-old model dead through a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013, in a crime that shocked a nation long inured to violence against women.

He has repeatedly said he mistook Ms Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired four shots into the bathroom at his Pretoria home, and he made multiple appeals against his conviction on that basis.

Marie Claire Digby visits Board, the pub with no alcohol, which has opened on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8

  • First Look: Board, the Dublin pub with no booze that’s full almost every night: Pubs that don’t sell alcohol aren’t completely new to Ireland, but Board, a new opening in Dublin 8, has a new twist on the concept that is seeing its reservations book fill up rapidly. The newcomer is offering a sizeable range of non-alcoholic beers, bottle and draught, and a kombucha on draught too, in addition to interesting wine and cocktail lists. But it’s not just the drinks that are the draw – there is a huge selection of board games that can be used free of charge, and customers are loving it.

