Friday’s Top Stories: Oscar Pistorius released from jail, Dublin industrial site set for thousands of homes

Page one photo: Páidí O'Rourke waits for the Mummers parade to get under way in the Co Leitrim village of Drumsna. The mummers season will end tomorrow with another parade in Manorhamilton. Photograph: Brian Farrell

South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius has been released on parole and is now at home, South Africa’s correctional services department said on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius – dubbed “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs – shot the 29-year-old model dead through a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013, in a crime that shocked a nation long inured to violence against women.

He has repeatedly said he mistook Ms Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired four shots into the bathroom at his Pretoria home, and he made multiple appeals against his conviction on that basis.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli defence minister spells out vision for next steps in Gaza: Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has said Israeli forces would shift to a scaled-down “new combat approach” in northern Gaza in the next phase of the conflict.

The Big Read

Marie Claire Digby visits Board, the pub with no alcohol, which has opened on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8

First Look: Board, the Dublin pub with no booze that’s full almost every night: Pubs that don’t sell alcohol aren’t completely new to Ireland, but Board, a new opening in Dublin 8, has a new twist on the concept that is seeing its reservations book fill up rapidly. The newcomer is offering a sizeable range of non-alcoholic beers, bottle and draught, and a kombucha on draught too, in addition to interesting wine and cocktail lists. But it’s not just the drinks that are the draw – there is a huge selection of board games that can be used free of charge, and customers are loving it.

The best from Opinion

SMEs: ‘It’s so easy for the hidden price increases just to hit you from nowhere’: Business owners have spent the past three years navigating the far-reaching impacts of the pandemic, only to immediately turn into the headwinds of spiralling cost inflation. It has been far from plain sailing.

Top Sports news

Owen Doyle: We’ve seen the type of clearout on Jack O’Donoghue before - Ralston should have seen red: When Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue was carried off on a stretcher in Galway, Dan Leavy suddenly came to mind.

First Dates Ireland: all’s well until a body slam of a put-down is delivered at dinner: First Dates Ireland (RTÉ2, Thursday, 9.35pm) had its first wedding last year – proof that in a world gone mad, there is still room for the ancient ritual of meeting your romantic partner on a TV matchmaking show.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters