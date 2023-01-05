First Dates takes a serious turn that jars with the frivolity

Dating shows have been twisting themselves into manic pretzel shapes in an attempt to reinvent the format. First Dates, which came to RTÉ in 2016 having already succeeded on Channel 4, keeps it simple. And that remains central to its charms as it returns for a sixth season (RTÉ2, 9.30pm). It’s just two singletons at a table, trying to catch a spark. What could be more straightforward?

We’re introduced to Colm (28), from Dublin, who loves nothing more than his Toyota. He’s shocked to meet Sorcha (25), from Donegal and – wowsers – also into cars. Best pals Aisling and Naomi, from Dublin, meanwhile arrive for separate dates. Aisling is paired with soccer-obsessed insurance underwriter Ross. And Naomi has dinner with Brodie, from New Zealand (and who viewers may recognise from another RTÉ dating show, The Love Experiment).

Finally, we meet Garry (73), from Wexford and Mary (71), from Galway. This is where the broadcast takes a turn. Garry talks about feeling lonely and reveals he recently opened his doors to refugees from Ukraine. And Mary recalls an abusive relationship, in which her late husband would asphyxiate her. Had she not left, she fears he could have killed her.

“He used to get a kick out of going for your throat ... Long ago, you had to be bruised or battered [for domestic abuse to be taken seriously] ... He was cute. He didn’t do that.”

It is important that the victims of domestic violence are heard. To that end, you wish the producers had given Mary’s recollections a moment to breathe. Instead, we go straight from her understandably emotional conversation with Garry to one of the younger couples, sharing a story about a ripped pair of knickers, that, in the context, feels flippant, ill-judged and unfair to the subjects. I would imagine that it might also be potentially upsetting for anyone who has experience of domestic violence. There are better ways to allow people tell their stories.

There’s tension at the end as the potential couples are asked if they would like to continue seeing one another. This week, it’s a 50/50 split. Colm and Sorcha agree to meet again as do Naomi and Ross. But for Aisling and Brodie and Garry and Mary the vibes are more friendship than romance.

First Dates team: Pete, Mateo, Alice, Neil. Photograph: RTÉ

In the UK, maître d’ Fred Sirieix has talked his way into a proper TV career on the back of First Dates. Judging by the marketing campaign in advance of the new season, RTÉ seems keen for the same to happen to front-of-house Mateo Saina and his team. It’s a surprise then when their screen time turns out to be rather minimal. Instead, the instalment is all about love and its eternal elusiveness. And for viewers who go stupid for Cupid, First Dates scores another direct hit. If only the traumatic topic of domestic violence had been handled with greater sensitivity.

If you have been affected by this article, Women’s Aid operates a 24-hour national freephone helpline: 1800 341 900, or go to safeireland.ie