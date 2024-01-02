Monday’s Top Stories: Rescue effort under way after Japan earthquake, Garda roads policing numbers fall in 2023

Page one photo: Bray Beach Bathers in their jellyfish costumes during the New Year's Day sea swim for charity. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

At least 30 people are dead after a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.

Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the area on Monday afternoon.

Thirty people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa, officials said. Seven others were seriously injured, while damage to homes was so great that it could not immediately be assessed, they said.

Israel announces partial withdrawal of troops from Gaza: Israel has started pulling troops out of Gaza in the first stage of a process expected to last throughout January, as Israel gradually shifts to the next stage of the war.

Book of Kells Experience opens today at Trinity College Dublin. Photograph: Zoe Ardiff

First Look: Inside the new Book of Kells Experience at Trinity College Dublin: Each year more than a million people travel from around the world to see the Book of Kells, but what do most of us in Ireland know about it? Henrietta McKervey writes that she has a vague memory of being brought to see it as a child, of two pages in a glass case, indecipherable reds and yellows, a crush of people. “On my way to visit it this week, I realised I knew little other than its cultural significance as an object. I could have given a tourist directions to find it, but I’d have struggled to explain its history. According to Dearbhla Mac Fadden of Trinity College Dublin, I’m not alone.”

House prices to stabilise in 2024 as second-hand market recovers – Daft.ie: House prices could be largely stable this year as the second-hand market recovers from several years of economic uncertainty and the number of new homes built continues to grow, one expert predicts.

Gerry Thornley: Ireland’s system of maximising its resources will continue to be rewarded in 2024: Maybe Rassie Erasmus and South African rugby have it sussed. Unlike the vast majority of their international rivals – be they New Zealand, France, England, Ireland or even Wales, to a degree – they permit their players to play abroad, so allowing Japanese, Top 14, Premiership and Irish provinces to pick up much of the financial slack while players accumulate game time in a variety of competitions... It’s tempting to think that South Africa’s system is better and Irish rugby may as well just release the shackles and pick players based abroad. Except, of course, that Ireland’s system is also a prime example of maximising resources and, by and large, it has been rewarded. By concentrating on the talent in four provinces, that quartet have been hugely competitive.

The first baby born at the Rotunda hospital in Dublin in 2024, Arlo Robert Emmet with mother Nicole.

‘When I got really thin, the girls who taunted me wanted to be friends . . . when I went too far, they dropped me again’: In part due to symptoms often being hidden, there are no official statistics regarding how many people suffer with eating disorders in Ireland. However, it is estimated that between 2 and 3 per cent of the population will be affected by anorexia, bulimia or binge eating at some point in their lives, with almost 1,800 new cases occurring in the 10-49 age bracket in Ireland each year. Women and girls are twice as likely to be affected as men and boys.

