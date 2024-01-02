First person to die on Irish roads in 2024 named as Keith Higginbotham (27) from Co Kildare

Keith Higginbotham (27) from Nurney, Co Kildare, died in a fatal road traffic incident on the M7 on New Year's Day

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-two who is the first person to die on Irish roads in 2024.

Keith Higginbotham (27) of Blackditch, Nurney, Co Kildare, was a passenger in a car involved in a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision, which occurred on the M7 at Curraghfarm, between Kildare town and Newbridge, on New Year’s Day.

The incident occurred at 8.45pm, when the car, carrying four people, left the motorway and struck a raised grass bank. The driver, a male in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Higginbotham is survived by his partner Lauren, father Tommy, and his two daughters. He was predeceased by his mother, Theresa.

Among those to pay tribute to the deceased man were Ceann Comhairle and local Kildare South TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who said: ‘’Sincere sympathy to the entire Higginbotham [family] in your tragic loss. May Keith have eternal rest reunited with all the loved ones gone before him.”

Meanwhile, a woman who died in a collision in Co Roscommon on New Year’s Eve has been named as Helen Horan (85) from Sligo town.

She died after two cars collided on the N4 at Doon, near Boyle, shortly before 5pm. Ms Horan, the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 30s was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.

The funeral of Ms Horan, who was originally from Boyle and was predeceased by her husband Kieran, will take place on Friday.