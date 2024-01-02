Man (20s) dies in crash on M7 after car leaves motorway and hits grass bank

Diversions are in place after the crash on the M7 at Curraghfarm, Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 20s has died in a single vehicle road traffic incident on the M7.

A car travelling westbound between junction 12 (Newbridge) and 13 (Kildare) left the motorway and struck a raised grass bank at Curraghfarm on Monday evening, gardaí said. Emergency services were alerted at about 8.45pm.

One of the passengers in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a male also aged in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Two additional passengers, both men in their 20s, did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The M7 westbound was closed on Tuesday morning between junction 12 and junction 13 to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Kildare station are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. In particular they are looking for any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling on the M7 between the two junctions at the time of the collision to make such footage available.

Kildare Garda station can be contacted at 045-527730 and the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.