Ireland weather: Status yellow rain warning for northwest with more strong winds forecast

Met Éireann said gusts of up to 53kph were provisionally recorded on Thursday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

More rain showers and strong winds are forecast for Friday, with a risk of localised flooding in the northwest, as the clean-up from the stormy weather of recent days continues.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for rainfall in counties Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo, as well as North Mayo. The warning is in place from 6am until 9pm on Friday.

The forecaster said southwest-to-west winds would be strong and gusty at times. A combination of spring tides, large waves, and strong winds may result in some coastal flooding.

Met Éireann meteorologist Rebecca Cantwell said about 25-30mms of rain will fall with the highest totals on higher ground. “They will have persistent rainfall up in the northwest, but there should not be too much disruption and the rain will ease overnight,” she said.

“It will be mostly dry elsewhere and there will be good spells of sunshine. It will be a cold day with temperatures of 4-8 degrees.”

Emergency crews worked throughout the day on Thursday to clean up the damage caused by Storm Gerrit and a second low pressure system that passed over the country in recent days.

Met Éireann said the highest winds provisionally recorded on Thursday were at Malin Head and Belmullet where there were gusts of 53kph and 48kph respectively.

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a large tree fell on a taxi he was driving on the Dunmore Road, Co Waterford, at about 11pm on Wednesday.

Gabriel Hynes, senior engineer at Waterford City and County Council, said the incident was a “very close” call.

“A tree fell across the road, an approaching taxi was struck but it landed on the bonnet... If he was two or three feet further on it could have been critical, with the tree landing on the roof of the car,” he said, adding the man was “very fortunate” to escape with only minor injuries.

The council official said crews had cleared a number of fallen trees off roads since the height of the storm.

The storm caused temporary power outages and hit water supplies in a number of counties.

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Wexford on Saturday from 2am until noon.

The forecaster said southerly winds could be strong to gale force and gusty. Onshore winds coupled with high spring tides are expected to lead to some coastal flooding.

“Further rainfall will move into the southwest, which is going to extend north-eastwards across the country so waking up on Saturday morning it is going to be rather wet and windy,” said Ms Cantwell.

“There is a cold front moving through on Saturday so there will be very strong winds. We will then see further showers and more strong winds moving in. There could be more wind warnings associated with that, but it is not clear how that will develop yet.”