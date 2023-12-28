Smyths Toys ‘shambles’ as voucher failure leaves children in tears

Smyths said it was not accepting gift cards in its stores currently due to a technical issue.

Customers of Smyths Toys have expressed anger and frustration at being unable to use the retailer’s own vouchers in stores in the post-Christmas period.

They have also criticised the retailer over its communication about the problem, with many would-be shoppers only becoming aware the voucher system was down when they were not accepted at the tills, leaving children in tears and adults dismayed.

One shopper who brought his two children to the Carrickmines outlet in south Co Dublin on Wednesdaysaid he had brought their toys to the till only to be told the vouchers his children had could not be accepted, leaving them “utterly distraught”

He described the situation as a “shambles”.

READ MORE

His experience was echoed by others posting on the retailer’s Facebook, Instagram and X pages.

One described the situation as “absolutely crazy” and described how people were queuing up to buy toys with vouchers only to be told they had to either use alternate means of payment or return the toys to the shelves.

Another shopper called on the retailer to stop advertising products for sale on its platforms and alert people to the problems with its vouchers instead.

“Pandemonium, kids crying all over the store,” posted one, while another would-be customer questioned “how is it your own vouchers don’t work? Very disappointed child today who couldn’t spend their voucher today”.

Another detailed how he had brought five children to a Smyths Toys branch in Limerick with their Christmas vouchers. “They had all picked out toys only to find out the tills weren’t accepting gift cards. Absolute joke... a little A4 printout at the till isn’t good enough.”

The problems appeared to be across the company’s outlets in both the Republic and the UK.

As late as 5pm on Wednesday, there was no reference to the voucher issues on the company’s social media platforms. However by Thursday morning the company had issued an update on its website.

“Unfortunately we are having difficulties accepting Smyths Gift Cards in our stores currently due to a technical issue,” it said. “Gift cards can still be used on our website for home delivery and Click & Collect. We are working to resolve the issue. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

The Irish Times has made attempts to contact the company but at the time of writing no response had been received.