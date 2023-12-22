Top Stories on Friday: Prague mourns as 14 killed; Gaza UN vote nears; State faces action for ‘failing’ asylum seekers

Day of mourning in Prague after gunman kills 14 at university
A student opened fire on Thursday at a university in Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20, officials have said. The incident marks the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting.
The shooting took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the gunman was a student, Prague Police chief Martin Vondrasek said.
The gunman also died, authorities said. His name has not been released.
