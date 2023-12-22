Top Stories on Friday: Prague mourns as 14 killed; Gaza UN vote nears; State faces action for ‘failing’ asylum seekers

A young woman with a first aid thermal blanket looks on near the Charles University in central Prague where a gunman killed 14 people and wounded dozens of others on Thursday before the gunman was killed. Photograph: Getty Images

A student opened fire on Thursday at a university in Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20, officials have said. The incident marks the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting.

The shooting took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the gunman was a student, Prague Police chief Martin Vondrasek said.

The gunman also died, authorities said. His name has not been released.

People light candles outside the Charles University in Prague after 14 people were shot dead. Photograph: Getty Images

