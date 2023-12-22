IrelandMorning Briefing

Top Stories on Friday: Prague mourns as 14 killed; Gaza UN vote nears; State faces action for ‘failing’ asylum seekers

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including: gardaí examining phones seized from ship where €20m worth of cocaine seized

A young woman with a first aid thermal blanket looks on near the Charles University in central Prague where a gunman killed 14 people and wounded dozens of others on Thursday before the gunman was killed. Photograph: Getty Images

Fri Dec 22 2023 - 07:30
Day of mourning in Prague after gunman kills 14 at university

A student opened fire on Thursday at a university in Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20, officials have said. The incident marks the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting.

The shooting took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the gunman was a student, Prague Police chief Martin Vondrasek said.

The gunman also died, authorities said. His name has not been released.

People light candles outside the Charles University in Prague after 14 people were shot dead. Photograph: Getty Images

Top News Stories

READ MORE

News from around the World

The Big Read

Ryanair’s solicitor made the point that the regulations being cited only apply to airlines with different classes of carriage. Photograph: Bloomberg

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Christmas

Podcast

In the News: How 2023 became the year of Taylor Swift

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES