Man and student are latest people to die on Irish roads in 2023

The man in his late teens was pronounced dead at the scene in Co Sligo on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two more people have been killed on Irish roads in the last three days, with a third seriously injured.

Most recently, on Wednesday, a man in his late teens was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a van in Co Sligo. The incident took place on the Ballymote to Tubbercurry road around 11.40am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Sligo University Hospital’s mortuary where a postmortem will take place at a later date. The road was closed for a time to allow a technical examination to take place but has since reopened.

The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was uninjured. Wednesday’s incident brings the total number of people killed on the country’s roads so far this year to 181, up to from 135 for all of 2022.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information to contact Ballymote Garda station on 071 918 9500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Witnesses are also being sought in Co Leitrim following a collision between a car and a cyclist on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the R284 between Battlebridge and Leitrim Village, shortly after 2pm.

A man in his 60s was taken to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Cormac Frank Kinsella

Earlier on Wednesday, tributes were paid to a medical student who was killed in a car crash in Galway on Monday.

The deceased has been named locally as Cormac Frank Kinsella (21) who was a native of Sandbrook, Ballon, Co Carlow. He was a third year medical student at the University of Galway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 5.20am on the N59 near Bushy Park, some 2km outside the city.

The car in which he was travelling overturned, ending up on its roof before catching fire. A technical examination was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators while the road remained closed for eight hours.

He is survived by his parents Michael and Aisling, brother John, sisters Ava, Sorcha and Grace. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, to come forward.