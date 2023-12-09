Motorcyclist in his 20s dies on Cork city ring road

Gardaí in Cork are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Photograph: PA

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday morning on the outskirts of Cork city.

A man in his twenties died after his motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision between Junctions 9 and 10 on Cork’s N40 South Ring Road eastbound at 10.10am on Saturday, December 9th. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was moved to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

Two eastbound lanes of the N40 remained closed on Saturday afternoon while Garda forensic collision investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Cork are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. They also called for any drivers who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, and were travelling on the N40 South Ring Road between 9.15am and 10.15am on Saturday to pass on their footage to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.