Inquiry into handling of Maurice McCabe file to be held in private

An inquiry into allegations against two social care workers, relating to their roles in the handling of a file containing a false allegation of child sexual abuse against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, will be held in private, a committee has ruled.

A request for the hearing to be held privately was granted on the balance of evidence presented during a preliminary privacy application on October 23rd, and a further privacy application made on Monday morning, submitted by Lorna Lynch, SC, on behalf of one of the social workers before the hearing.

The fitness-to-practise inquiry is being held by CORU, the regulatory body of health and social care professionals.

The reasoning for the application being granted will be published in due course.

The social workers – who were employed by Tusla, the child and family agency, between 2013 and 2016 – face allegations of professional misconduct and poor professional performance.

A hearing into allegations against a third social worker, also relating to the mishandling of the file, has been deferred.

The hearing is expected to run until Friday.