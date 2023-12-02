Lord Mayor praises resilient Dubliners as town ramps up for Christmas after ‘quiet week’

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr Dáithí de Róiste has said he is satisfied with the level of policing in the capital since the riots.

Cllr de Róiste opened the traditional Henry Street/Mary Street Christmas market, the Moore Street market and the makeover of the Temple Bar food market on Saturday.

He said there was now a high visibility Garda presence in the city centre, but it had to remain like that to deter the type of antisocial behaviour seen on the streets recently.

“You only have to walk through the city. You see guards on corners everywhere. I have been out in the city every day and every evening for the past week or so and it is clear there is a high-visibility presence at the moment. We need it all of the time for 2024 and beyond.”

The Christmas markets are going ahead as planned this year despite the disturbances of last Thursday week and suggestions by many that the city centre isn’t safe.

Cllr de Róiste told shoppers that Dubliners had always been resilient people and they would not be deterred from visiting the city centre over the Christmas period.

“Recently we have seen the worst of Dublin, but we’ve also seen the best of Dublin in terms of our people and them coming together,” he said.

“Dublin is absolutely flying today. Town is busy which is really good and the traders are in good form after a quiet week. If today is anything to go by, we are off to a good start for the Christmas period.

“It’s very important that the people of Dublin come out and support our businesses this Christmas because they make 35 per cent of their income over the coming weeks.”

The Henry Street market will feature 51 stalls this year. The market runs seven days per week, from 10am to 9pm and finishes on Christmas Eve.

Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste inspects a Luas in Dublin city centre the morning after it was vandalised during rioting . Photograph: Conor Pope

Temple Bar Food Market, one the country’s longest running outdoor food markets, has got a makeover with the addition of new traders, outdoor dining spaces for customers, festive entertainment and much more.

This market, which is based in Meeting House Square, has been serving people for almost 30 years.

The relaunch of Temple Bar Food Market is being overseen by local resident and former pastry chef, Niamh Murphy. “Our vision for the Temple Bar Food Market is to create a dynamic and diverse culinary destination that reflects the rich tapestry of flavours found around the globe,” she said.

“If any new food traders would like to join the market we would be delighted to hear from them.”

A programme of Christmas entertainment has been announced for the Moore St Market, including the Garda Band, the Discovery Gospel Choir, the Ukulele Orchestra and the ‘Christmas at Moore St Market Live Show’.

The Christmas at Moore Street Market will be a four week run until December 21st. The market will open from 11am to 5pm each day.

The Temple Bar Food, Craft & Book Market and the Moore St Market are both managed on behalf of Dublin City Council by The Temple Bar Company.