Monday’s Top Stories: Arrests of Dublin riot ringleaders promised, strong reaction to Varadkar’s tweet on Emily Hand’s release

Paul Lynch wins the 2023 Booker Prize for his novel, Prophet Song, becoming the sixth Irish author to win the most influential English-language fiction prize. Photograph: David Parry

Senior gardaí have promised large-scale arrests in the coming weeks of ringleaders and participants responsible for last week’s violence in Dublin city centre.

Commissioner Drew Harris and his senior officers are under pressure from the Government to make rapid progress in the investigation into the widespread rioting which followed the stabbing of three schoolchildren on Parnell Square on Thursday afternoon.

The 49-year-old suspect remains under armed guard in hospital. A five-year-old girl and a woman remain in a serious condition in hospital following the incident. The two other children that were injured have been released from hospital.

Research suggests we are near the top of the international spending charts at Christmas, writes Conor Pope. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The 12 costs of Christmas, and 12 ways to spend smarter: Last week we came across an international money-transfer site which outlined how much countries around the world are likely to spend on Christmas this year and while the site did not include dear old Ireland it still made for interesting reading.

‘Double dipping’: why managers worry that staff have a second job on the sly: Thanks to Covid, my normal working day is generally spent at my desk in the office, or at the computer on my kitchen table, or somewhere in between.

Ken Early: The Premier League is not corrupt – Everton knew the rules and they broke them: Everton fans celebrated the return of Premier League football after the last international window of the year by engaging in that increasingly dominant form of 21st-century street life: the anti-corruption protest.

There was a noticeable increase in Gardaí in Dublin city centre over the weekend following Thursday's riots. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

