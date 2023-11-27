Monday’s Top Stories: Arrests of Dublin riot ringleaders promised, strong reaction to Varadkar’s tweet on Emily Hand’s release

Senior gardaí promise large-scale arrests of Dublin riot ringleaders and participants
Senior gardaí have promised large-scale arrests in the coming weeks of ringleaders and participants responsible for last week’s violence in Dublin city centre.
Commissioner Drew Harris and his senior officers are under pressure from the Government to make rapid progress in the investigation into the widespread rioting which followed the stabbing of three schoolchildren on Parnell Square on Thursday afternoon.
The 49-year-old suspect remains under armed guard in hospital. A five-year-old girl and a woman remain in a serious condition in hospital following the incident. The two other children that were injured have been released from hospital.
Top News Stories
- Varadkar’s tweet regarding Emily Hand’s release prompts strong reaction: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended a social media post about the release of Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand after it sparked a diplomatic backlash.
- State ‘cannot meet demand’ for youth mental health services, says Department of Education: State services cannot meet the growing demand for wellbeing and mental health supports among children and young people, the Department of Education has said.
- McVerry Trust property maintenance contractor linked to former long-time auditor: A company carrying out a significant amount of property maintenance work for the Peter McVerry Trust is run by the brother of the former long-time auditor of the homelessness charity, records show.
- Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize for Prophet Song: Paul Lynch has won the 2023 Booker Prize for his novel, Prophet Song, becoming the sixth Irish author to win the most influential English-language fiction prize since it began in 1969 and the first since Anna Burns for Milkman in 2018.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Israel-Hamas conflict: Elon Musk to meet Israeli president as antisemitism furore brews: Elon Musk will meet Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog and representatives of the families of hostages held in Gaza, in an apparent effort to defuse a growing furore over his endorsement of an anti-Semitic tweet.
- Israel-Hamas war: Biden hopes for extension of ceasefire as more hostages released: US president Joe Biden has said he hoped the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas can go on as long as hostages are being released, after the militant group freed 17 more people, including a nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand.
The Big Read
- The 12 costs of Christmas, and 12 ways to spend smarter: Last week we came across an international money-transfer site which outlined how much countries around the world are likely to spend on Christmas this year and while the site did not include dear old Ireland it still made for interesting reading.
The best from Opinion
- Una Mullally: Dublin is broken: On edge, leaderless and abandoned by Government
- Unthinkable: ‘It’s hard to find an existing society better’ than this east coast Irish suburb
- Sarah Benson: Addressing domestic violence as employer is not about taking on role of counsellor
Today's Business
- ‘Double dipping’: why managers worry that staff have a second job on the sly: Thanks to Covid, my normal working day is generally spent at my desk in the office, or at the computer on my kitchen table, or somewhere in between.
Top Sports news
- Ken Early: The Premier League is not corrupt – Everton knew the rules and they broke them: Everton fans celebrated the return of Premier League football after the last international window of the year by engaging in that increasingly dominant form of 21st-century street life: the anti-corruption protest.
Picture of the Day
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters