Israel-Hamas conflict: Elon Musk to meet Israeli president as antisemitism furore brews

Elon Musk will meet Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog and representatives of the families of hostages held in Gaza, in an apparent effort to defuse a growing furore over his endorsement of an anti-Semitic tweet.

The Tesla Inc and SpaceX chief executive is slated to join a closed-door discussion Monday with the family representatives and Mr Herzog about the need to curb online anti-Semitism, a spokesman for the president’s office said in a brief statement.

Mr Musk has denied being racist and defended his views after endorsing the tweet, which drew condemnation from the White House and rights activists. Critics have accused the world’s richest person of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on X, the service formerly known as Twitter that Mr Musk bought for $44 billion last year. The backlash came around the same time Media Matters published a report pointing out alleged pro-Nazi content, triggering an exodus of advertisers including IBM Corp. and Apple Inc. Mr Musk has sued the liberal watchdog group.

It’s unclear whether Mr Musk intends to raise other issues while in Israel, which is waging war against Hamas after militants killed about 1,200 people and took some 240 hostages in an October 7th attack. Both sides are now final 24 hours of a four-day ceasefire to allow the release of hostages.

While Mr Musk has drawn support from notable figures including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, others continue to censure the famously outspoken billionaire. UK prime minister Rishi Sunak became the latest to speak out against Musk, in a careful criticism that stopped short of the full-throated condemnation by US president Joe Biden.

The furore centres on a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people are stoking hatred against white people. Mr Musk responded to that tweet by saying it was “the actual truth”.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people, including former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, attended a march against anti-Semitism in central London. The Israel-Hamas conflict has exacerbated community tensions and led to a spike in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate crimes. – Bloomberg