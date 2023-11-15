IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Leaked Abramovich documents raise fresh questions for Chelsea FC, RTÉ reforms to include salary cap

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Israeli soldiers enter Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital and the Cyprus Confidential investigation

People mourn as they stand behind a metal fence near the bodies of victims who were killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/Getty

Wed Nov 15 2023 - 08:01
Cyprus Confidential: Leaked Abramovich documents raise fresh questions for Chelsea FC

Fresh insights into the financial affairs of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, including offshore transactions apparently associated with his former ownership of Chelsea Football Club, are contained in a huge cache of leaked documents shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) Paper Trail Media and 67 media partners including The Irish Times.

The leaked documents, mainly from financial services companies based in EU member state Cyprus, show the extent of that country’s dealings with hugely wealthy Russian business figures and people close to the Kremlin, many of whom were sanctioned in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Among the documents are financial accounts for 2018 for two companies based in the British Virgin Islands that were owned by a Cypriot trust the beneficiary of which was Mr Abramovich. Among hedge fund investments totalling $3 billion (€2.76 billion) held by the two companies at the end of 2018 were investments worth $358 million in four Irish-resident funds.

Trish Murphy writes: 'What is clear is that you have some reconnecting to do.' Photograph: Romolo Tavani/Getty

  • Gordon D’Arcy: Welsh rugby has further to sink before it bottoms out: As the final whistle blew in Leinster’s match against Dragons, the scoreboard displaying a decisive 33-10 victory for the Irish side, the Welsh rugby community was left grappling with the harsh reality of their current situation. The defeat marked the end of a miserable few days with all four Welsh regions losing.

A Kingfisher and their quarry on the River Dodder this afternoon. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

