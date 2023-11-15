Wednesday’s Top Stories: Leaked Abramovich documents raise fresh questions for Chelsea FC, RTÉ reforms to include salary cap

People mourn as they stand behind a metal fence near the bodies of victims who were killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/Getty

Fresh insights into the financial affairs of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, including offshore transactions apparently associated with his former ownership of Chelsea Football Club, are contained in a huge cache of leaked documents shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) Paper Trail Media and 67 media partners including The Irish Times.

The leaked documents, mainly from financial services companies based in EU member state Cyprus, show the extent of that country’s dealings with hugely wealthy Russian business figures and people close to the Kremlin, many of whom were sanctioned in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Among the documents are financial accounts for 2018 for two companies based in the British Virgin Islands that were owned by a Cypriot trust the beneficiary of which was Mr Abramovich. Among hedge fund investments totalling $3 billion (€2.76 billion) held by the two companies at the end of 2018 were investments worth $358 million in four Irish-resident funds.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Ukraine-Russia war: Kyiv says ‘foothold’ established over Dnipro river at Kherson: Ukraine has acknowledged for the first time that its forces in southern Kherson region had established a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, potentially opening a new line of attack towards Crimea.

The Big Read

Trish Murphy writes: 'What is clear is that you have some reconnecting to do.' Photograph: Romolo Tavani/Getty

‘The strange thing about inheriting all this wealth from my parents is all I feel is guilt about it’: “I left the country as soon as I could as I could not bear to be the sole carer for both my parents, whom I had come to resent as I grew older,” our reader says.

The best from Opinion

‘The death knell’: how tycoon behind Chrysler Building, Brown Thomas and Arnotts was forced out: For months, rumours about the financial health of Austrian property giant Signa had been swirling. So its founder René Benko did one of the things he did best: he threw a party.

Top Sports news

Gordon D’Arcy: Welsh rugby has further to sink before it bottoms out: As the final whistle blew in Leinster’s match against Dragons, the scoreboard displaying a decisive 33-10 victory for the Irish side, the Welsh rugby community was left grappling with the harsh reality of their current situation. The defeat marked the end of a miserable few days with all four Welsh regions losing.

Picture of the Day

A Kingfisher and their quarry on the River Dodder this afternoon. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters