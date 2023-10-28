Two women hospitalised after dog attack in Waterford City

Two women have been hospitalised following a dog attack in Waterford City.

The dog, understood to be a pitbull, attacked the two women - one in her 30s and another in her late teens - at lunchtime on Friday in an area in St John’s Park in the centre of the city.

Emergency services including gardaí and an ambulance from University Hospital Waterford attended the scene.

The dog was subsequently seized by a Waterford City and County Council dog warden.

The two women, who are believed to have been seriously injured are still receiving treatment in hospital.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident with a dog. Emergency services were at scene and removed two women (30s and late teens) from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.”

Garda investigations are ongoing.