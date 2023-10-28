Ireland

Man (20s) to appear in court after €30,000 drugs seizure in Galway

Gardaí discover ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb during search of two properties in Tuam

Gardaí seized ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb from properties in Tuam on Friday evening.

Brendan Kelly
Sat Oct 28 2023 - 12:49

A man is due to appear in court on Saturday afternoon after gardaí seized almost €30,000 worth of drugs during a search of two properties in Co Galway.

Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit discovered ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of about €29,500 at the residences in Tuam on Friday evening. Drug paraphernalia was also seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested during the searches and was detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Galway.

He was charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court at 1.30pm today.

READ MORE

A Garda spokeswoman said the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations ongoing.

LATEST STORIES