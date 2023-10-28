Man (20s) to appear in court after €30,000 drugs seizure in Galway

Gardaí seized ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb from properties in Tuam on Friday evening.

A man is due to appear in court on Saturday afternoon after gardaí seized almost €30,000 worth of drugs during a search of two properties in Co Galway.

Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit discovered ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of about €29,500 at the residences in Tuam on Friday evening. Drug paraphernalia was also seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested during the searches and was detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Galway.

He was charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court at 1.30pm today.

A Garda spokeswoman said the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations ongoing.