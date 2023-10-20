Your morning briefing: Massive clean-up in Cork after storm Babet destruction, Biden seeks billions for Israel and Ukraine

It is vital for the national security of the United States that both Ukraine and Israel succeed in their current conflicts, president Joe Biden has told Americans in an address to the nation.

Speaking from the White Hous on Thursday night as he prepared to seek the US Congress to authorise billions of dollars in military aid for both countries, he said the world was facing an “inflection point in history”.

The president in his speech did not specify the exact amount of money involved. However, he is expected to look for about $100 billion (€94 billion) in emergency funding over the next year for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan as well as for security along the border with Mexico.

A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid parked outside the border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt, yesterday. Photograph: EPA

Initial Gaza aid deliveries set to cross from Egypt: Deliveries of aid from Egypt are expected to cross into the southern Gaza Strip on Friday as the coastal enclave’s residents continue to suffer under intense Israeli bombardment and a siege imposed in the wake of the Hamas attack of October 7th.

President Higgins’s pronouncements on foreign policy are reckless, inappropriate and dangerous: It may be a trivial issue in the midst of the crisis now gripping the Middle East but President Michael D Higgins has once again breached constitutional convention and demeaned his office with his attack on the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, writes Stephen Collins.

Darius Grskl mops out Home Store shop which was damaged by flooding in Midelton, Co Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Flooding in Cork: Widespread damage after Storm Babet expected to cost millions of euro to repair: Widespread damage across Co Cork in the aftermath of Storm Babet is expected to cost millions of euro to repair, prompting the establishment of an emergency Government fund that could surpass its initial €10 million budget.

Peter Rice was chiefly responsible for designing the structure of the Sydney Opera House's sails.

Why don’t many on the left see Russia as a colonial power?: This week I had the opportunity to ask President Michael D Higgins a question I had been wanting to put to him for a long time: “In relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, do you see Russia as a colonial power?,”writes Naomi O’Leary.

The Linen Weaver on Paul Street in Cork was JD Wetherspoon's first acquisition in the Republic outside of Dublin. Photograph: PR/Handout

Wetherspoon finds the Irish going tough as it rolls back on expansion: Almost exactly a decade ago Ireland’s pint-supping public was preparing for its biggest shock to the system since the smoking ban as British pub group JD Wetherspoon announced its entry to the market with its first acquisition here, writes Ian Curran.

Powerful New Zealand strong favourites to reach a fifth Rugby World Cup final: For Irish players and coaches especially, this first Rugby World Cup semi-final will be a tough watch, as it will invariably prompt thoughts of what might have been.

The clean up gets underway on Main street in Midleton, Co Cork, after extensive damage caused by flooding following Storm Babet swept in. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A chara, – Well done to President Michael D Higgins in taking European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to task for her one-sided comments during her recent visit to Israel and her presumption to speak for the entire European Union on the issue (“Von der Leyen’s approach to Israel-Hamas conflict thoughtless and reckless, says Higgins”, News, October 16th).

President Higgins has the pulse of the Irish people on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There is an utter abhorrence at the horrific attack by Hamas on defenceless civilians in Israel. But there is also an instinctive sympathy with the plight of the Palestinian civilians who are now caught in the crossfire. These people have in effect been ordered by the Israeli military to leave their homes and vacate their city of over one million residents. With all water and electricity supplies cut off, this forced displacement of an entire city would be unbelievable if it wasn’t happening before our eyes.

Two wrongs never made a right, and how fortunate we are to have a President who is not afraid to speak out in support of the rights of innocent civilians on both sides of the tragic divide in Israel and Palestine. – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON, Hollywood, Co Wicklow.

The Movie Quiz: How many films have Robert de Niro and Martin Scorsese made together?: Think you know your films inside out? It’s time to put your cinema knowledge to the test in our weekly movie quiz. Along with De Niro and Scorsese, this week’s questions feature Star Trek, opening lines from best picture Oscar winners and more.

In the News: Israel-Hamas war: two weeks that shook the Middle East: Hannah McCarthy reports from Tel Aviv

Julia by Sandra Newman: Retelling Orwell’s 1984, but from the viewpoint of Winston Smith’s lover: Feminist retellings of classic works hinge on the author’s ability to pay homage to the original text while offering a new perspective on material events already known to readers. To reappropriate Emily Dickinson’s famous line: tell the truth, but tell it slant.

