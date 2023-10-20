IrelandMorning Briefing

Your morning briefing: Massive clean-up in Cork after storm Babet destruction, Biden seeks billions for Israel and Ukraine

New stamp honours Irishman who helped build the Sydney Opera House, Donnelly promises health spending report and new Met Éireann weather warnings in place for Friday

Flooding in Midleton, Co Cork, has caused huge damage. Photograph: Maria Kring/PA

Fri Oct 20 2023 - 07:12
Joe Biden seeks billions in military aid for Ukraine and Israel

It is vital for the national security of the United States that both Ukraine and Israel succeed in their current conflicts, president Joe Biden has told Americans in an address to the nation.

Speaking from the White Hous on Thursday night as he prepared to seek the US Congress to authorise billions of dollars in military aid for both countries, he said the world was facing an “inflection point in history”.

The president in his speech did not specify the exact amount of money involved. However, he is expected to look for about $100 billion (€94 billion) in emergency funding over the next year for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan as well as for security along the border with Mexico.

Israel-Hamas conflict

A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid parked outside the border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt, yesterday. Photograph: EPA

Cork Floods

Darius Grskl mops out Home Store shop which was damaged by flooding in Midelton, Co Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Peter Rice was chiefly responsible for designing the structure of the Sydney Opera House's sails.

The Linen Weaver on Paul Street in Cork was JD Wetherspoon's first acquisition in the Republic outside of Dublin. Photograph: PR/Handout

The clean up gets underway on Main street in Midleton, Co Cork, after extensive damage caused by flooding following Storm Babet swept in. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A chara, – Well done to President Michael D Higgins in taking European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to task for her one-sided comments during her recent visit to Israel and her presumption to speak for the entire European Union on the issue (“Von der Leyen’s approach to Israel-Hamas conflict thoughtless and reckless, says Higgins”, News, October 16th).

President Higgins has the pulse of the Irish people on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There is an utter abhorrence at the horrific attack by Hamas on defenceless civilians in Israel. But there is also an instinctive sympathy with the plight of the Palestinian civilians who are now caught in the crossfire. These people have in effect been ordered by the Israeli military to leave their homes and vacate their city of over one million residents. With all water and electricity supplies cut off, this forced displacement of an entire city would be unbelievable if it wasn’t happening before our eyes.

Two wrongs never made a right, and how fortunate we are to have a President who is not afraid to speak out in support of the rights of innocent civilians on both sides of the tragic divide in Israel and Palestine. – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON, Hollywood, Co Wicklow.

