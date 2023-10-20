Storm Babet: Yellow rain warnings issued for parts of Munster and Leinster after major flood damage

Storm Babet: Midleton, Co Cork, following major flooding in the area. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Met Éireann has issued new rain warnings for Friday as businesses and homeowners struggle to clean up after the floods from Storm Babet.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Heavy bursts of rain overnight and on Friday morning coupled with waterlogged soils and high river levels is likely to lead to further localised flooding and dangerous travelling conditions, Met Éireann said.

A separate status yellow rain warning has been issued for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, with heavy rain forecast and a chance of thunder. Possible impacts included localised flooding and dangerous travelling conditions, Met Éireann said.

READ MORE

Both warnings are valid until 9pm on Friday.

Widespread damage across Co Cork in the aftermath of Storm Babet is expected to cost millions of euro to repair, prompting the establishment of an emergency Government fund that could surpass its initial €10 million budget.

[ Flooding in Cork: Widespread damage after Storm Babet expected to cost millions of euro to repair ]

Much of that relief capital will benefit businesses and homes, the vast majority of which, according to insurance brokers, are unable to access cover due to previous flooding.

Some shop owners are facing repair costs of up €500,000, according to one estimate.

To add to the crisis, small and medium-sized businesses may have had Christmas stock destroyed during the freak weather event that caught many by surprise on Wednesday.