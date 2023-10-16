A bulldozer clears rubble as people gather in Rafah in the southern Gaza strip after it was hit by an Israeli missile on Sunday. Photograph: Said Khatib/AFP

As huge concentrations of Israeli troops took position along the Gaza border, ready for a ground invasion, exchanges of fire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hizbullah group in south Lebanon intensified on Sunday, raising fears of war on two fronts.

One Israeli resident was killed on the northern border and the Israeli army said dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel, nine of which crossed into Israeli territory; five were intercepted by air defence systems, while the rest landed in unpopulated areas. In retaliation, Israeli fighter jets struck Hizbullah military outposts in southern Lebanon.

The exchanges came as Israel continued preparations for a ground invasion of Gaza in the wake of the attack by Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, just over a week ago that killed 1,400 people in Israel.

Burned-out vehicles at the camp site, only three miles from Gaza, for the Tribe of Nova gathering, a trance music festival that was attacked by Hamas militants, near the Re'im kibbutz in Israel. Photograph: Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times

Why do we comment on things we know nothing about?: It may come as a surprise to you that one of the most popular courses at an Irish university this year is on bullshit. More precisely, the course is about On Bullshit, philosopher Harry Frankfurt’s pithy essay on speech “unconnected to a concern with the truth”. There is so much of the stuff swilling about and clogging up the pipes of public communication. It is something Frankfurt puts down to our increased opportunities today to comment on things of which we have limited understanding, writes Joe Humphreys.

Israeli army tanks, part forces the country has amassed outside of Gaza in preparation for what is widely expected to be an invasion, near Erez, Israel. Photograph: Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times

Miles from Gaza, fear and death stalk West Bank: Ibrahim Wadi and his 26-year-old son travelled to Qusra, a village near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, last Wednesday for the funeral of four Palestinian men killed in a shooting by Israeli settlers. By the afternoon, they too were dead, gunned down by Israeli settlers who descended on the funeral, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The number of gardaí assigned to roads policing is at its lowest level since 2017. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

New Zealand's left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku and Ireland's right wing Mack Hansen jump for the ball during their quarter final match on Saturday. Photograph: AFP

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, together at last! They’ve collided, anyhow: In a parallel universe, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal are eagerly chatting about their performances in Garth Davis’s cerebral science-fiction drama Foe. The Hollywood writers’ strike did for that.

Potential for power system alerts this winter lower than last year, says EirGrid: There is a lower risk of power system alerts in coming months compared to what was anticipated last year though the balance between supply and demand remains tight, according to EirGrid’s winter outlook report.

Palestinian children play in the yard of a school, in the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern of Gaza Strip on Sunday, as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues for the eighth consecutive day in the Gaza strip. Photograph: AFP

Time for a universal basic income

Sir, – Budget 2024 left homeless people, the unemployed, carers, and disabled citizens with little or no benefit, consigning them to greater poverty and stress, creating and maintaining division, inequality and injustice. A just, equitable, and cohesive society can be created in Ireland; however, politicians prefer a divided society which maintains the adversarial party system we have and pits citizen against citizen to the detriment of many and the benefit of politicians. A universal basic income of €350 per week would create a seismic shift in our society, benefitting citizen welfare, the economy and cohesiveness in our society. – Yours, etc,

HUGH McDERMOTT, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Michael Lewis on the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried: The one-time crypto billionaire is on trial for fraud

Women’s stories dragged Ireland kicking and screaming into a better future: An extract from the preface of Irish Times columnist Justine McCarthy’s new book An Eye on Ireland: A Journey Through Social Change: When I had first resolved to become a journalist, reporters were regarded as muckrakers lurking on street corners in upturned raincoat collars and a press pass jammed in the hatband, barely able to scrape together the price of a pint in the early-hours dockers’ bars down on the quays.

