Your morning briefing: Road traffic policing detections plummet, heartbreak for Sexton and Ireland, and Israel gathers troops

Forty Irish people currently in Gaza, Budget 2024 may see 4,000 denied vital medicines, vast majority of school pupils not getting enough daily exercise

A bulldozer clears rubble as people gather in Rafah in the southern Gaza strip after it was hit by an Israeli missile on Sunday. Photograph: Said Khatib/AFP

Mon Oct 16 2023 - 07:13

Fears of war on two fronts as Israeli forces mass near Gaza

As huge concentrations of Israeli troops took position along the Gaza border, ready for a ground invasion, exchanges of fire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hizbullah group in south Lebanon intensified on Sunday, raising fears of war on two fronts.

One Israeli resident was killed on the northern border and the Israeli army said dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel, nine of which crossed into Israeli territory; five were intercepted by air defence systems, while the rest landed in unpopulated areas. In retaliation, Israeli fighter jets struck Hizbullah military outposts in southern Lebanon.

The exchanges came as Israel continued preparations for a ground invasion of Gaza in the wake of the attack by Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, just over a week ago that killed 1,400 people in Israel.

Israel Hamas conflict

Burned-out vehicles at the camp site, only three miles from Gaza, for the Tribe of Nova gathering, a trance music festival that was attacked by Hamas militants, near the Re'im kibbutz in Israel. Photograph: Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times

Opinion

  • Why do we comment on things we know nothing about?: It may come as a surprise to you that one of the most popular courses at an Irish university this year is on bullshit. More precisely, the course is about On Bullshit, philosopher Harry Frankfurt’s pithy essay on speech “unconnected to a concern with the truth”. There is so much of the stuff swilling about and clogging up the pipes of public communication. It is something Frankfurt puts down to our increased opportunities today to comment on things of which we have limited understanding, writes Joe Humphreys.

The Big Read

Israeli army tanks, part forces the country has amassed outside of Gaza in preparation for what is widely expected to be an invasion, near Erez, Israel. Photograph: Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times

  • Miles from Gaza, fear and death stalk West Bank: Ibrahim Wadi and his 26-year-old son travelled to Qusra, a village near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, last Wednesday for the funeral of four Palestinian men killed in a shooting by Israeli settlers. By the afternoon, they too were dead, gunned down by Israeli settlers who descended on the funeral, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Top News Stories

The number of gardaí assigned to roads policing is at its lowest level since 2017. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

  • Drink-driving checks by Garda have halved since pre-pandemic levels: The number of alcohol breath tests carried out at Garda checkpoints has dropped by more than half compared with pre-pandemic levels while the number of gardaí assigned to roads policing is at its lowest level since 2017.
  • How does the Garda explain erratic road traffic enforcement and detection trends?: Analysis. Road traffic enforcement – at least in some areas – has fallen as road deaths have increased. Drink-driving, mobile phone use while driving, and speeding are the three main issues in the latest data released to Patrick Costello TD (Green Party) in a series of Dáil questions. So let’s take those one by one, writes Conor Lally.
  • Five men die on Ireland’s roads over the weekend: A total of five men have died in separate incidents on Irish roads over the weekend in counties Waterford, Roscommon, Kerry, Louth and Limerick.
  • At least 4,000 seriously ill patients may not get vital drugs due to Budget 2024 decision: At least 4,000 seriously ill patients may be unable to access potentially life-saving medicines next year due to the Government’s decision not to provide funding for new drugs in last week’s budget.
  • Parents’ reliance on cars a factor in children not taking enough physical activity, study finds: Just one-third of children actively commute to school by walking or cycling, according to a new study that shows the vast majority of pupils are not getting enough daily exercise.
  • Ireland’s weather on Monday: This morning will be mostly cloudy and dry, with just isolated showers. Sunny spells will develop in many areas this afternoon but it will stay cloudy in the south with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing in the southwest. Cool, with highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in a light to moderate east to southeast wind.
  • Happening today: President Michael D Higgins will address the World Food Forum in Rome, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath will represent Ireland at the October meetings of the Eurogroup and the Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Luxembourg, the Stardust inquest continue and jury selection in the Ashling Murphy murder trial is set to commence.

Rugby World Cup

New Zealand's left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku and Ireland's right wing Mack Hansen jump for the ball during their quarter final match on Saturday. Photograph: AFP

Culture and Life & Style highlights

Today's Business

Picture of the Day

Palestinian children play in the yard of a school, in the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern of Gaza Strip on Sunday, as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues for the eighth consecutive day in the Gaza strip. Photograph: AFP

Letters to the Editor

Time for a universal basic income

READ MORE

Sir, – Budget 2024 left homeless people, the unemployed, carers, and disabled citizens with little or no benefit, consigning them to greater poverty and stress, creating and maintaining division, inequality and injustice. A just, equitable, and cohesive society can be created in Ireland; however, politicians prefer a divided society which maintains the adversarial party system we have and pits citizen against citizen to the detriment of many and the benefit of politicians. A universal basic income of €350 per week would create a seismic shift in our society, benefitting citizen welfare, the economy and cohesiveness in our society. – Yours, etc,

HUGH McDERMOTT, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Review of the day

  • Women’s stories dragged Ireland kicking and screaming into a better future: An extract from the preface of Irish Times columnist Justine McCarthy’s new book An Eye on Ireland: A Journey Through Social Change: When I had first resolved to become a journalist, reporters were regarded as muckrakers lurking on street corners in upturned raincoat collars and a press pass jammed in the hatband, barely able to scrape together the price of a pint in the early-hours dockers’ bars down on the quays.

