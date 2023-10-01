Man who died after being hit by van in Co Tyrone named

The driver of the van that struck Juraj Luptak was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Photograph: PSNI

A man who died after being struck by a van in Co Tyrone has been named as Juraj Luptak (49).

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a passing motorist raised concern for a man walking in Pomeroy Road towards Cookstown shortly after 11.30pm on Friday.

A spokesman said: “As officers were en route responding to this report, a short time later a second report was received that a man on the same stretch of road had been involved in a collision with a Citroen Berlingo van.

“Sadly, despite providing first aid at the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services, the man was pronounced dead.”

The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed the road for a time as inquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened.

Police asked members of the public to contact them if they saw a man walking in Pomeroy Road shortly after 11.15pm who was of slim to medium build and was wearing dark clothing and possibly carrying a rucksack. Enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time, the PSNI said. – Additional reporting: PA