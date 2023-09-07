Man who died in collision between truck and car in Carlow named

A man who died following a two-vehicle collision on the N80 at Gráig na Spideog, Co Carlow, on Wednesday has been named as William Power Jnr.

A father-of-one from Kilbrannish, Bunclody, Mr Power was killed when his car was in a collision with a truck shortly before 7am.

His funeral will take place tomorrow at St Mary’s Church, Bunclody at 2pm.

The N80 Carlow to Wexford road was closed for several hours at Ballybeg between Castletown Cross and Glynns Cross but has since reopened following the completion of a forensic investigation by a garda technical team.

READ MORE

Gardaí in Carlow town are appealing for a cyclist who may have witnessed the crash to contact them and any driver who may have dash cam footage or were in the area between 6.15am and 7am to contact them on 059-9136627.