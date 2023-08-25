Boy (14) who died in swimming incident in Cork harbour named locally

A teenage boy who died after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends at Cork Harbour on Thursday has been named locally as Jack O’Sullivan.

The boy (14), who was recovered from the water shortly after 4pm, is from Togher on the southside of Cork city.

He attended Coláiste Éamann Rís on St Patrick’s Road in the city, where he was due to enter second year.

The teenager was enjoying a swim off the boat pontoon at around 2pm when he got in to difficulty. His friends instantly raised the alarm and a search and rescue operation got under way.

His friends went to his assistance. A woman living in a nearby apartment, who witnessed what had unfolded, also went in to the water in a bid to assist the boy.

The body of the youth was recovered from the water after a multi-agency air and sea rescue operation. A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital.

Local councillor Marcia D’Alton said it was a very sad day for Passage West.

“This is a close knit community and there is a deep sense of sadness hanging over us like a cloud.

“Everyone is thinking of the family who received such terrible news and we are praying for them.

“The emergency services were stunningly efficient and were so quickly on the scene. They did everything they could to locate the boy so that he could be returned to his family.”

Expressing his sympathy, Victor Shine of Cork City Fire Brigade said: “Unfortunately, it was a tragic outcome. The family need as much support as they can get. The boys who were [with] the victim will also need support from family and their friends.”

The rescue operation was co-ordinated by Valentia Coast Guard, while the search incorporated the Coast Guard’s Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Mallow Search and Rescue, Crosshaven RNLI, gardaí, paramedics and firefighters. Boat owners in the area also joined the search in a voluntary capacity.