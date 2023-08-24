Youghal Ironman: Many questions and few answers about how tragic race went ahead

Finger-pointing between Ironman and Triathlon Ireland has only added to the sense of disquiet about the way the race was conducted. Photograph: John Hennessy

Days after two men died in a chaotic Ironman race in Co Cork, many questions remain about the risky decision to allow thousands of swimmers set off into rough seas at Youghal.

The groups involved in the event have expressed sympathy to the families of Brendan Wall (45) and Ivan Chittenden (64). However, a grave dispute about the circumstances in which the race began underscores the need for thoroughgoing independent assessment of what precisely went on behind the scenes.

As it stands, it seems the only formal examination under way is for the preparation of a Garda file to the Cork city coroner. An inquest could be months away. That is unlikely to satisfy the growing clamour for answers about the actions of Ironman, the US-owned race organiser, and Triathlon Ireland, the State-funded national governing body for the sport. Whether anyone will be held to account for any failings is another matter.

“In terms of an inquiry, let’s see,” Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ radio on Thursday. “But I think it’s very clear that there are unanswered questions. We need a full account. We’ve seen the reports of conflicting positions of the two groups involved – and everybody involved deserves to know exactly what happened.”

Finger-pointing between Ironman and Triathlon Ireland has only added to the sense of disquiet about the way the race was conducted. Competitors have complained of “horrendous” and “scary” conditions in the sea that left some of them “frightened” and “struggling”.

Although Ironman and Triathlon Ireland have set out diametrically opposing claims about the sequence of events on the Sunday morning, neither has provided any evidence to substantiate their assertions.

Their refusal to answer questions matches Sport Ireland, the State body that funds groups such as Triathlon Ireland. Sport Ireland has nothing to add to the Department of Sport statement which said the Youghal race was organised privately. That statement said Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne had asked “Sport Ireland to liaise with Triathlon Ireland” about the events and provide “any suitable support” that might be needed.

Ironman is a large international business, whose New York-based owner Advance controls the Condé Nast magazine empire and has an investment in Warner Bros entertainment group. With sponsors including Qatar Airways and Breitling watches, Ironman is a commercial enterprise that organises races for profit.

Triathlon Ireland, based in the Sports Ireland campus at Blanchardstown in Dublin, received some €945,000 in Government grants last year and some €192,000 from the Northern Ireland authorities.

The divisions between these groups spilt into the open as shock over the deaths of Mr Wall and Mr Chittenden turned to questions about whether the swimming part of the race should have gone ahead at all.

Safety concerns after Storm Betty last Friday led Ironman to cancel a Saturday triathlon and run it alongside the main event on Sunday, a decision that increased the number of swimmers battling the waves in the fatal race.

Ironman said it determined “water conditions were safe” on Sunday but weather conditions led it to shorten the swim as a precaution.

On Monday, however, Triathlon Ireland said it had handed down a negative water safety assessment: “Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.”

The sanction for a triathlon is a form of governing body permit, with serious insurance implications for competitors in what can be a dangerous sport.

Eyewitness footage has captured swimmers entering heavy seas as part of the Youghal Ironman event, in which two participants later drowned. Video: As credited

Triathlon Ireland has repeatedly declined to answer questions about the insurance status of swimmers in Youghal, although the body’s website is clear that its bespoke insurance scheme “does not cover you whilst competing in a non-sanctioned event”.

Ironman declined to say whether it had separate insurance for competitors. Racers were required to sign a waiver warning of the risk of “discomfort, illness, injury and even death” in which they assumed “full and complete risk and responsibility for any discomfort, illness, injury or accident”.

Yet more questions were raised on Tuesday when Ironman said Triathlon Ireland’s decision not to sanction the race was communicated only “several hours after the swim was completed”. Triathlon Ireland promptly dismissed that assertion, saying the decision was confirmed to organisers “before the start of the race”. In turn, Ironman held firm on its account: “We stand by the details in our last statement.”

Asked on Wednesday for proof to back up their assertions, neither Ironman nor Triathlon Ireland made any reply.

“While we acknowledge and appreciate the questions you have sent, what you have received is what we’ll be providing,” Ironman said by email after declining to answer several phone calls.

Among many unresolved issues was the rather critical question of whether Ironman ever communicated to competitors that Triathlon Ireland had not sanctioned the race.

When asked whether the race went ahead because it did not want to face the financial consequences of cancellation, Ironman did not provide an answer.

For its part, Triathlon Ireland indicated it would reply to some questions but didn’t and would not say why.

There is no answer, therefore, on when exactly Triathlon Ireland’s decision was communicated to Ironman and whether that was done verbally or in writing.

Also unanswered were the question of whether Triathlon Ireland officials had any further role in the race once the decision not to sanction it was relayed to Ironman. Neither did Triathlon Ireland say whether it took any steps or made any effort to communicate to contestants its decision not to sanction the race.

Although January 2023 board minutes published on Triathlon Ireland’s website refer to a dispute with Ironman over an event in 2022, both organisations have declined to explain what was in dispute.

Almost one week after the fateful events in Youghal, the lack of answers is glaring.