Storm Betty: 50,000 homes and businesses without power as floods and falling trees cause disruption

Emergency services at the scene where a driver escaped serious injury after his taxi was crushed by a large tree. Photograph: Damien Storan

A major clean up operation is under way this morning after Storm Betty swept across the country overnight, causing flooding and leaving some roads unpassable due to falling trees and debris.

Storm force winds caused damage to the electricity network overnight affecting just over 70,000 homes, farms and businesses at the peak, ESB Networks said. By 11.30am, just under 50,000 electricity customers remained without power with the damage mainly attributable to lightning and fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

Storm Betty brought heavy rain and winds overnight resulting in flooding and fallen trees across the country. Video: Damien Storan, @martinfoyle & Róisín/@roro

ESB Networks, which has responsibility for the electricity infrastructure, said its crews were working towards restoring power to a significant number of these customers by Saturday evening but some customers in localised areas may remain without supply overnight.

Areas most impacted include counties in the south-east along with north Dublin, Dundalk, Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

Customers without power are advised by ESB Networks to check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.PowerCheck.ie.

Cork was worst hit by the flash flooding in areas such as Carrigaline, Dunmanway, Clonakilty and Roches Point. Motorists are urged to take care, especially in Allihies and Castletownbere in West Cork amid reports of debris and fallen trees on the roads.

Dublin Fire Brigade warned motorists of poor driving conditions last night, with firefighters responding to an incident on the M50 amid inclement conditions.

Fallen trees were also logged in Templelogue Road, Lower Rathmines Road, Ushers Quay and Anglesea Road in Ballsbridge.

Roads were blocked in Marino Mart arising out of a fallen tree, whilst similar incidents were reported overnight on the Howth Road and the Sandymount Road.

A taxi driver in Templelogue in South Dublin also escaped serious injury after a tree fell on to his car while he was driving.

In the North Strand, a tree landed on three vehicles. Members of Dublin Fire Brigade and ESB Networks were at the scene. No injuries were reported.

A fallen tree on Kincora Road, Clontarf, Dublin after Storm Betty. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

In Dungarvan, Co Waterford, a boat broke free from its berth and crashed into the harbour. Members of the Coast Guard arrived at the site last night to inspect the damage.

Tramore Racecourse was waterlogged yesterday evening. Officials will be on site early this morning for an inspection to see if racing can go ahead.

In Cork city, there was heavy flooding inbound on the N27 South City Link, near the Turner’s Cross exit. There was also flooding on the low lying quays in the city centre, in Ballyvolane and on the Rochestown Road.

A householder in Cathedral Road on the northside of the city spent much of last night ferrying water away from her front door with a wheelie bin in a bid to avoid serious damage being caused to the property.

Greenhills Court off the South Douglas Road and Riverview estate in Glasheen, both in the city, were also badly impacted by persistent heavy rain.

Road crews were deployed by both Cork City and Cork County Council last night, with teams spending a large amount of time dealing with various incidents in poor conditions. A car collided with a truck near Cork Airport, leading management at the airport to warn members of the public of possible delays in getting to and from the site. No injuries were reported.

Train services between Cork/Cobh and Midleton lines were temporarily suspended last night.

An FAI Cup fixture between Cork City and Waterford set to take place night in Turner’s Cross was postponed last night. Tickets remain valid for the new fixture on Monday at 7.45pm.

An FAI Cup meeting between Galway United and Dublin at the UCD Bowl had to be abandoned at half time last night arising out of waterlogged pitch. Galway were leading 2-0 at half time but the whole match will now be replayed on Monday evening. A large number of GAA matches were also postponed nationwide.

In Tralee, the official welcome for the roses to mark the start of the annual Rose of Tralee festival on Friday night which was scheduled for outdoors was moved indoors to the Siamsa Tire theatre.

The N70 Ring of Kerry from Waterville to Cahersiveen flooded and became impassable for some hours. There were other reports of flooding in the area and on Valentia Island. Fallen trees had to be cleared from the roads in a number of places.

At Camp on the Dingle peninsula, locals as well as a group of French tourists pitched in to help clear the road of a fallen tree and branches until the arrival of the council workers.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather said the worst of the storm should have passed by early Saturday.

“Most people will have woken up this morning to find that the worst of Storm Betty has cleared. But, obviously, it will have been very rough overnight so you will have damage. Some trees down and some flooding as well. People should take care this morning.”

A Status Yellow rain and wind warning is in place since 8am for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. Potential impacts could include spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and water overtopping on coasts. The warning will expire later this morning.

Met Éireann has indicated that today will be windy, with outbreaks of heavy or thundery rain continuing across the north and northwest through the morning. It will brighten up elsewhere with scattered showers.

The afternoon and evening will bring sunny spells in all areas with scattered showers. Strong and gusty southwest winds will persist this morning. They will be very strong along exposed coasts.

Winds will ease but it will stay quite breezy through the afternoon with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

It will be mostly dry tonight with clear spells. There will be occasional showers, mainly in the south and west of the country. Temperatures won’t fall below 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresher winds near Atlantic coasts.

Met Éireann says there is a good deal of dry and warm weather expected tomorrow with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop, especially affecting western areas.

“Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds but rather windy along Atlantic coasts.”

It will be generally changeable with rain and showers at times, interspaced with long dry and sunny spells expected.

A mix of cloud and sunny spells are expected on Monday with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.