Have you found good value while holidaying in Ireland? Share your story

Is Ireland a rip-off for tourists, or does it present good value? That question forms the basis of a head-to-head debate published in our Opinion section today: Conor Pope argues that the quality on offer here is depressing and disappointing in equal measure; while Georgina Campbell says Ireland is not a rip-off, once you’re looking for fair prices rather than cheap.

There is no shortage of stories about eyewatering bills and rocketing prices that consumers are increasingly experiencing in Ireland. We previously asked readers for their feedback on high prices, and published a selection of responses here: ‘Price-gouging’ stories: Glass of house wine, €13. Flat white, €4.60. Car for a week, €1,000.

Now, we would like to hear from the other perspective, from people who have encountered high-quality products or services here that they believe represented good value.

Did you find a good deal on an item that stuck with you? Did you dine out and feel the bill was good value for the meal? Is there a reasonably priced service you use that has caught your eye, which you’d like to highlight? Share your experiences using the form below.

