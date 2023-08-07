Boy (5) dies after quad bike incident in Co Kerry

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Castlegregory on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A five-year-old boy has died in Co Kerry following what is understood to have been an incident involving a quad bike.

The farm incident occurred at Cloghane near Castlegregory in west Kerry on Sunday afternoon.

The boy had been on holidays visiting relatives, it is understood.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, which was on private property, but said the boy later died from the injuries he sustained.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified about the incident.

Gardaí appealed for the family to be given privacy.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald extended his condolences to the family. “Our hearts go out to the family of the boy and our thoughts and prayers are with them in this desperate tragic time,” he said.