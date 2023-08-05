Boil water alert affecting Cork, Waterford and Tipperary lifted in large part

A precautionary boil water notice which was affecting close to 21,000 people in east Cork has been lifted. File photograph: Getty Images

A boil water notice which has affected thousands of people in Cork, Waterford and Tipperary has been mainly lifted, according to Uisce Éireann and the relevant local authorities.

Precautionary notices — issued to protect the health of more than 64,000 people supplied by Adamstown, Stradbally and Ballylaneen Water treatment plants — have been lifted with immediate effect. This follows consultation with the Health Service Executive.

People served by these plants include Waterford city, Tramore, Dunmore East, Passage East, Crooke, Faithlegg, Cheekpoint, Stradbally, Ballylaneen, Kill, Bonmahon, Kilmeaden/Butlerstown, Ballyduff and surrounding areas. They can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing their teeth.

[ Water workers to strike over transfer of staff to Uisce Éireann ]

[ Uisce Éireann issues boil water notice for 100,000 people after ‘excessive’ strike action ]

Precautionary boil water notices which were issued to protect the health of almost 5,000 people supplied by Crotty’s Lake and Poulavanogue water treatment plants in Co Tipperary have also been lifted with immediate effect.

READ MORE

However, people supplied by the Glenary public water supply, which includes parts of Clonmel town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co Waterford are advised to continue to boil their water before consuming until further notice.

Meanwhile, a precautionary boil water notice which was affecting close to 21,000 people in east Cork has been lifted. The notice came into effect earlier this week to protect the health of almost 21,000 people supplied by the Glashaboy plant in Cork. Lifting of the notice followed consultation with the HSE.

[ Sewage discharge into Nenagh river shut off by Uisce Éireann after EPA inspection ]

People in Glanmire, Glounthaune, Little Island, Carrigtwohill, parts of Midleton and surrounding areas can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth. The boil notices occurred because of strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite trade union and seven local authorities.

Uisce Éireann head of water operations Margaret Attridge acknowledged the impact of the notice and thanked the local communities affected in Cork. “Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health. Due to the strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite trade union and seven local authorities, Uisce Éireann had no choice but to put this boil water notice in place to protect public health. Once the strike ended, crews were mobilised immediately to carry out remedial works.”

The Uisce Éireann customer contact centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800-278278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available at water.ie

ends