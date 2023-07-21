Infant boy in critical condition after collision with vehicle on private property in Waterford

A Garda investigation is underway into the incident in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photograph: Alan Betson

A young boy is in a critical condition after a collision with a vehicle at a private premises in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, on Friday afternoon.

The infant was transferred to Cork University Hospital by air ambulance following an apparent collision with a vehicle.

An Garda Síochána said they were investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a road traffic incident that was reported this afternoon, Friday, July 21st, on private property in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

“An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle.”

The Garda said they had no further comment to make on the incident.