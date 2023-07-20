Garda appeal after driver leaves scene of fatal Kildare crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road crash in Kildare. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road crash in Kildare in which a car driver left the scene.

The passenger of the car, a man in his 20s, was killed in the incident on Tuesday night on the R403 in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The collision involving a truck and car happened at around 10.50pm, and the driver failed to remain at the scene, according to gardaí.

The male driver of the truck, aged in his 30s was uninjured.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.