DSPCA rescues pet rabbits that were let loose in St Stephen’s Green

Rabbits found in the city park could have been at risk from urban foxes. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has described the release of pet rabbits into St Stephen’s Green as “irresponsible”.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) spotted four rabbits in the park and captured them on Sunday.

They were cared for by the park constables before being collected by the DSPCA on Monday morning.

DSPCA spokeswoman Gillian Bird said the four are lionhead rabbits which are exclusively kept as pets in Ireland.

They would have no knowledge of how to deal with predators and could have been killed by urban foxes.

“These aren’t wild rabbits. A park is not a safe environment for them,” she said.

She said it is unclear at this stage if all the rabbits released into the green at the weekend were caught.

Rabbits breed very quickly and the population can grow very fast.

A spokesman for the OPW said: “The OPW can confirm that four rabbits (three white and one black) were found over the weekend in St. Stephen’s Green.

“A notice (including images) is currently advertised on the lost pet section of the DSCPA website.”