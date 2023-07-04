Postmortems for Irish students who died in Greece to take place on Wednesday

Ios, Greece: Flowers laid at the site of the rocky hill where it is believed Leaving Cert student Andrew O’Donnell fell and died on the Greek island of Ios. Photograph: Jack Power

The postmortems on the bodies of Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, the Dublin teenagers who died within 24 hours of each other while on a holiday on the Greek island of Ios at the weekend, will take place on Wednesday, an official at the forensic office confirmed.

Earlier on Tuesday morning the bodies of the two boys were taken off the island by ferry.

Hundreds of Irish students lined the road down to the port, with the group of St Michael’s College classmates standing in a guard of honour and placing yellow roses on the coffins as a sign of friendship.

A small bouquet of flowers was laid in the area where Mr O’Donnell’s body was found after falling. The site is off a path at the back of a hotel on the outskirts of the main town of Hora, where the terrain is a steep slope down a rocky hill.

READ MORE

Separately, a bunch of flowers were placed on the side street where it is believed Mr Wall collapsed down at the island’s port, in the hours after Mr O’Donnell’s body was found.

Tim Kelleher, St Michael’s College principal, said it was expected all of the group from the school on the trip would be home from Greece by Thursday, with many originally having flights home booked for Wednesday.

Elaine Ryan, a member of the parents’ association who had flown to Ios in the aftermath of the tragedy, said local Irish people living on the island had provided “utterly amazing support”.

The boys’ Leaving Cert holiday had been “long planned and looked forward to” and was supposed to have been a “brilliant start to a new life full of opportunity”, she said.

“We are so proud of Andrew and Max, but so devastated by how just 24 hours can utterly change the course for two beautiful families,” she said in a statement.

[ Max Wall: Irish teenager who died in Greece, was ‘gifted academically’ and ‘steeped’ in Leinster rugby tradition ]

[ Andrew O’Donnell: Irish student who died in Ios, ‘a keen rugby player, star of soccer team, gregarious and fun’ ]

[ Shock among Irish teenagers in Ios: ‘You always think, that’ll never happen to me’ ]

The official at the Piraeus office, who did not want to be named, said he expected the autopsies to be completed within the day. The bodies of the pair would then be released to their families for repatriation.

The official was unable to say when the results of the autopsies would be issued. Greek media report the remains of the two men are being transported by ferry from Ios to Piraeus, the main port of Athens, today.

The forensic office official confirmed he expects to receive the remains of the two men at his office today.

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18), former students at St Michael's College, were on a post-exam holiday on the Greek island of Ios when they died in separate incidences

Gardaí were dispatched to the Greek island of Ios to aid in the investigations into the deaths of the two Irish teenagers.

Mr O’Donnell and Mr Wall, both aged 18 and both students of St Michael’s College in South Dublin, died within 24 hours of each other while on a holiday with classmates celebrating the end of the Leaving Certificate.

Initial indications suggest Mr O’Donnell died as a result of a fall sustained as he returned from a night out. Mr Wall participated in the search for Mr O’Donnell and collapsed suddenly at the island’s port shortly after his classmate’s body was found on rocky ground on Sunday morning.

It is understood Mr Wall previously had health issues with his heart, with one source confirming he had a successful heart operation about three years ago. It is likely the postmortem, which will take place in Athens, will investigate whether these prior health issues could have been a contributory factor in his death.

[ Flowers left at St Michael’s College as school contemplates double tragedy ]