Tributes paid to talented Irish Boxer killed in Sligo crash

Tributes have been paid to a talented Irish boxer who was killed in a car crash in Co Leitrim in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Oran Gethins (23) who was originally from Dromhair, Co Leitrim but was living at Woodland, Ballytivan, Co Sligo died in a crash close to his home.

He was a member of the Sean McDermott’s boxing club in Sligo and had received a special recognition award from the club just last weekend.

Paying tribute, the club said: ‘’We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member Oran Gethins. Oran started with us when he was seven years old and was a pleasure to train always willing to learn and was a very respectful young lad inside and outside the ring, he won an Irish title for the club in 2016 his father Sandy is also a coach of our junior class.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his Dad Sandy [Andrew], Mum Maeve and younger brother Zac‚ and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heartbreaking time, Rest in peace champ.”

In a statement, gardaí appealed for any witnesses to come forward. They said the single fatal road traffic collision took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on a local road at Rathbraughan on the outskirts of Sligo town. Anyone with any information can contact Sligo Garda Station on (071) 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.