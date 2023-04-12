Wind, rain and cold likely to greet Joe Biden on his first day in Ireland

US president Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Belfast International Airport on April 11th. Photograph: WPA Pool/Charles McQuillan/Getty

US president Joe Biden will find on his arrival in Ireland that even the most powerful man in the world cannot control the Irish weather.

His visit coincides with a stormy period for the whole of Ireland which will see high winds, rain and low temperatures everywhere.

“It’s not looking great. It’s not really ideal conditions for his visit,” said Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes with sleet and even snow forecast overnight though it is unlikely to linger on the ground.

Mr Biden visits Belfast on Wednesday morning. The east coast will be buffered by strong winds all day with the chance of some heavy showers too. It will also feel cold with highs of a miserable 7 degrees and the wind chill factor will make it feel even colder.

Louth will be covered by a status yellow wind warning from 8am on Wednesday to 8pm which is not good news for the public who will come out to see him in Carlingford and Dundalk in the afternoon.

Gusts over 110km/h were forecast for Kerry, west Clare and Cork on Wednesday morning with these areas being under orange wind warnings from the early hours of the day.

There was talk that the presidential helicopter, Marine One, might not fly if conditions are too bad.

Conditions are likely to feel slightly better in Dublin on Thursday when the president visits. It is likely to be a dry afternoon on Thursday.

Fortunately it is looking like it will be a dry day in the west of Ireland on Friday when Mr Biden visits Knock Shrine in Co Mayo and then goes on to Ballina for what is likely to be the highlight of his visit – a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in the town on Friday evening.

“It looks like the best day overall. There could be a light enough shower, but overall it will be dry,” he said.

It is highly unusual that this year’s storm season which began in September has not had a named storm yet though it is April.

It is not too late though, warms Mr Downes. “It’s very close. It will be stormy off the coast with damaging gusts off the west coast. It is not as widespread as a storm usually is, but it is a dynamic situation.”