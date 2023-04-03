Easter weekend set to be dry with sunny spells, says Met Éireann

Monday will be a dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Photograph: iStock

Easter weekend is expected to be largely dry with sunny spells and some showers, Met Éireann has said.

The national forecaster has said this week will see a mix of clear spells as well as showers.

Monday will be a dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Some spots of light rain and drizzle will occur, most frequent along Atlantic counties, extending further inland in the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will be nine to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds.

READ MORE

It will be dry in many areas for much of Tuesday, with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. A few spots of light rain and drizzle will occur, mainly in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures are expected to be 10 to 13 degrees.

Widespread rain is forecast for Wednesday, heavy with localised spot flooding possible. A clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers will develop in the west by early afternoon, gradually extending eastward across the country by evening. Highest temperatures will be 11 to 14 degrees.

Thursday will see “good sunny spells” with just a few light showers, according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Friday will be another dry day with sunny spells, turning hazy at times, and highest temperatures of up to 14 degrees with moderate southeasterly winds developing.

The forecaster said Easter weekend is expected to be “largely dry with good sunny spells and just some showers”, with highest temperatures generally ranging between 11 to 13 degrees.