‘Every sport has cheating’: Irish dancing tries to move past its judging scandal

'I think Irish dancing could do a better job in communicating about this whole thing,' said one American woman at the championships. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The world of Irish dancing became embroiled in controversy last year amid allegations of cheating and competition-fixing. But there was a sense of optimism amongst parents at the All-Ireland Championships on Sunday in Killarney that the community had left the dark period of its history behind.

All manner of products were up for sale in the Kerry town’s INEC arena, from sock glue to self-tanning mitts. At the “bling” stand the excitement was palpable amongst children who were waiting for their chance to shine. However, there was hesitation among parents to comment on the new adjudicating rules which are in operation at the championships.

In a bid to create greater transparency the CLRG, the largest and oldest Irish dancing body in the world, is implementing updated adjudicating rules to ensure a more fair competition for the over 2,000 dancers who will take part in the championships over the next week.

Irish parents who were approached and asked about the new adjudicating rules in the main declined. Some were busy tending to their children, while others were noticeably uncomfortable with the topic or unsure of what the new rules entailed.

READ MORE

One Irish woman said she fully supported the new measures now in place. “I think that it is important that there are repercussions for what happened. This is an important day for children as it involves qualifying for the World Championships. If they get there you want them to get there because they deserve it. And not because of who they knew. That doesn’t work anyway because it gives kids the wrong sense of their abilities. It is not good for them.”

An Irish grandparent who was there to support her granddaughter said it was vital for participants to succeed “through merit – and merit alone”.

Meanwhile, parents who had travelled from the US and Canada for the championships with their children seemed far more open about the scandal that has engulfed Irish dancing in recent times. One American woman, who is the mother of a child competing in the event, said that the body behind Irish dancing should be focusing on the positives going forward.

“Every sport has cheating (allegations) at some point. It was going to happen to Irish dancing. So many people are feeling nervous about what you are asking about,” she said. “I think Irish dancing could do a better job in communicating about this whole thing. Making people available to talk (about the new adjudicating rules.) I think there is a way of handling this.”

A parent from New York emphasised that most parents and children were not fixated on results. For her Irish dancing is not about medals but instead spending precious time with her daughter before she heads off to college. “What is important to us is not how she (her daughter) does in the competition. Her result is not her self-worth. What is important to us is the friends we have made.”

Another parent, Kelly Gawronski from New York, who is attending the championships for the second time, indicated that Irish dancing had given her and her daughter Linden an opportunity to get in touch with their Irish roots and to visit relatives in this country. She welcomed the new adjudication rules.

“The idea is for it to be more transparent and upfront, and that there is no things going on behind the scenes. It was a dark cloud for a while, and hopefully we are moving past that and focusing on the skill and talent it takes to do these things. And the energy and the effort.”

She said that they often make vacations out of their Irish dancing excursions and that travelling to Ireland is always a positive experience.

Meanwhile, as part of the new protocols and procedures competitor number cards will not be distributed in advance; nor will competitor numbers be published in the programme book.

Judges are not allowed to bring phones, laptops, bags, smartwatches, notes or paperwork with them to adjudicating tables and all official adjudication documents will be delivered to them in a sealed envelope once they are seated.

Other measures being adopt include judges being asked to socialise and eat meals as a group separate from other members, teachers and dancers.

Joanne Kushner, who lives near Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, said children and teenagers involved in Irish dancing cherish the connections they build through dance. “They (the children) are doing it because they love it. And for the friendships. We know people around the world. And it is something they dedicate themselves to, and we are trying to support what they want to do.”