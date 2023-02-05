Ireland

Deaths of two people at Belfast apartment sparks PSNI investigation

Man in his 40s released on police bail after arrest

Sun Feb 5 2023 - 15:30

Police have launched an investigation following the deaths of two people at an apartment in Belfast.

The deaths occurred at a property in the Annadale Crescent area of the city on Saturday, police said.

A man in his 40s was arrested following the deaths.

He has since been released on police bail while further inquiries are carried out.

A PSNI spokesperson said no further details about the deaths are being issued at this time. – PA

