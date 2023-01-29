No place in Ireland for far-right rhetoric, says Taoiseach, ahead of Holocaust memorial event

A rose placed on a memorial stele at The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also known as The Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin, Germany on January 27th. Photograph: Stefanie Loos/AFP

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned against the rise of far-right rhetoric in Ireland. “Many people in Ireland are rightly concerned about the rise of disinformation, antisemitism, all forms of racism and the trend towards Holocaust distortion and denial,” he said.

Speaking in advance of the annual Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration in Dublin’s Mansion House this Sunday evening, he said “at this commemoration, it is essential that we recall the Nazi rhetoric of the 1930s that ultimately led to the Holocaust. We should never be complacent about the dangerous potential of such hateful rhetoric. There is no place for it in Ireland. We will never forget.”

Mr Varadkar will deliver the keynote address at this event.

The role of far-right extremists in spreading anti-semitism, as well denial and distortion of the Holocaust, has also been highlighted in advance of the commemoration by chair of Holocaust Education Ireland, Prof Thomas O’Dowd.

“It is vital that the lessons from the Holocaust are never forgotten and that we guard against antisemitism, Holocaust denial and hate speech. These declarations and acts were hateful and wrong in the 1930s and remain so today,” he said.

Far-right extremism is threatening to diminish society’s learning from the Holocaust, he said, noting that “Holocaust Memorial Day cherishes the memory of all of the people who perished in the Holocaust and recalls the millions of victims who were persecuted because of their ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, political affiliations or their religious beliefs”.

In Ireland “we have a small handful of Jewish survivors who were themselves victims of the Holocaust all those years ago. With each passing year, we are mindful of their declining numbers as we undertake to tell their stories and recall what happened to their families and compatriots,” he said.

Other participants in the event will be Holocaust survivors Tomi Reichental and Suzi Diamond, as well as second- and third-generation survivors Caryna Camerino and Nichola Zinn-Collis, with recorded reflections of Joe Veselsky.

Also attending will be Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, former Minister of Justice Nora Owen, President of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland Leonard Abrahamson, Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, and Chancellor of the National University of Ireland Maurice Manning.

Representatives of other minorities killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust will also be in attendance, including people with disabilities and disabling conditions, Roma and Sinti, members of the LGBT+ community, political victims, Christians, and Jewish people. All the Jewish candle-lighters at the event be second and third generation Holocaust survivors.

Students from Stratford College in Dublin, Presentation College in Kilkenny, Gorey Community School in Wexford, and St David’s Holy Faith Secondary School at Greystones in Wicklow will read from the ‘Scrolls of Names’ of Holocaust victims, to help ensure they do not become just anonymous, faceless numbers.

This evening’s Memorial event is organised by Holocaust Education Ireland in association with Dublin City Council and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.