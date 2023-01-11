‘The nightmare is over’: Child attacked by dog in Co Wexford returns home from hospital

Alejandro Miszan (9) was attacked by a dog in late November while playing with his friends on a green in a housing estate in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

The brother of a nine-year-old child who suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a dog in Co Wexford has said his family’s “nightmare is over” after the boy returned home from hospital this week.

Alejandro Miszan (9) was attacked by a dog in late November while playing with friends on a green in a housing estate in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The young boy suffered major injuries to his face, requiring extensive surgery. The dog was put down after the attack.

The boy was airlifted to Crumlin children’s hospital after the attack, where he underwent a number of surgeries to his cheeks and lower lip.

Raul Miszan (21) said his younger brother had returned from hospital to the family home on Tuesday.

“My brother is back, he’s very happy to be back home. Our prayers came through,” he told The Irish Times. “He was very happy. The nightmare is over,” he said.

His younger brother had “a long road ahead of him” and would require further surgery and therapy, he said.

The young boy had suffered a huge amount of trauma due to the dog attack, as had the family, he said.

It was “very difficult” for his younger brother to have had to spend Christmas in the hospital, he said. “It was very hard not having him here over Christmas,” he said.

Neighbours and the local community had been “very, very supportive” of the family in the aftermath of the attack, he said.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to help the family has raised more than €180,000.