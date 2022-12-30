Man (32) arrested for questioning about west Cork hit and run

Gardaí from Bandon closed off the road to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene of the crash. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have arrested a 32-year-old man for questioning about a hit and run in west Cork, which has left a 65-year-old man in a critical condition in a hospital.

The incident happened at Dunkereen Cross near Innishannon between Bandon and Cork on December 29th at about 9.45am when the injured man was driving through the crossroads. It is understood the injured man’s car was hit by another car and pushed on to an embankment before turning over on its side.

A local off-duty nurse came upon the scence and contacted a local doctor. They treated the injured man at the scene before he was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The man, who is well known in west Cork sporting circles, remained in a critical condition at CUH on Friday.

Gardaí from Bandon closed off the road to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene and diversions were put in place for several hours before the road was re-opened to traffic.

Meanwhile, gardaí also began checking CCTV footage in the area and traced a car they suspected was involved in the collision to a house in nearby Ballinhassig where they arrested a 32-year-old man.

He was arrested for questioning and is detained at Bandon Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours.